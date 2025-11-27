National Guard Ambush Suspect Identified: All About Rahmanullah Lakanwal And The Attack Near The White House

The suspect in a shooting near the White House on Wednesday that critically injured two members of the West Virginia National Guard was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. The incident was quickly dubbed an "act of terror" by US President Donald Trump.

The two members of the National Guard were in Washington, D.C., and were shot this afternoon in an area two blocks northwest of the White House, near a Metro station. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Details on Suspect and Attack

An Executive Assistant D.C. Police Chief, Jeffrey Carroll, said investigators reviewed video evidence that showed the assailant suddenly "came around the corner" and immediately opened fire on the troops.

Apprehension: The 29-year-old suspect was subdued and held down by other troops nearby after he was shot during the confrontation.

Injuries: The Associated Press, citing anonymous law enforcement officials, reports that Lakanwal's gunshot injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Entry into the US through Operation Allies Welcome

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, the Joe Biden administration program initiated to evacuate and resettle tens of thousands of Afghans following the withdrawal of US forces from the country.

Background: The Operation Allies Welcome program brought some 76,000 people to the US, many of whom had worked alongside US military and diplomatic personnel as interpreters and translators.

Military service: A relative close to Lakanwal said that the suspect had served in the Afghan army for a decade, part of that time in a base in Kandahar, where he also worked with US Special Forces troops before arriving in the US in September 2021.

Political Fallout Over Vetting Process

The incident immediately sparked political controversy, with Republicans renewing criticism of the vetting process used for Afghans resettled under the Biden administration.

Trump's Reaction: Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump said the suspect had flown in via the Biden administration's "infamous flights" from Afghanistan, which he referred to as "a hellhole on Earth."

“I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hellhole on earth. He was FLOWN IN by the Biden Administration in… pic.twitter.com/KjLVnwEt7f — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 27, 2025

Program Debate: The Operation Allies Welcome program has faced past scrutiny from Republicans and government watchdogs over perceived vetting process lapses and the pace of its admissions. Backers argue it has provided a lifeline to people at risk of Taliban reprisals. Authorities also continue to try and piece together Lakanwal's complete background to assess the motive for the attack, since the suspect had previously been living in Washington state.

