Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989517https://zeenews.india.com/world/rahmanullah-lakanwal-washington-shooting-afghan-suspect-oaw-2989517.html
NewsWorld
RAHMANULLAH LAKANWAL

National Guard Ambush Suspect Identified: All About Rahmanullah Lakanwal And The Attack Near The White House

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, shot two National Guard members near the White House. He entered the US via Operation Allies Welcome, sparking a vetting debate.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

National Guard Ambush Suspect Identified: All About Rahmanullah Lakanwal And The Attack Near The White HouseRahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, shot two National Guard members near the White House. (PHOTO: Social Media/X)

The suspect in a shooting near the White House on Wednesday that critically injured two members of the West Virginia National Guard was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. The incident was quickly dubbed an "act of terror" by US President Donald Trump.

The two members of the National Guard were in Washington, D.C., and were shot this afternoon in an area two blocks northwest of the White House, near a Metro station. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Details on Suspect and Attack

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

An Executive Assistant D.C. Police Chief, Jeffrey Carroll, said investigators reviewed video evidence that showed the assailant suddenly "came around the corner" and immediately opened fire on the troops.

Apprehension: The 29-year-old suspect was subdued and held down by other troops nearby after he was shot during the confrontation.

Injuries: The Associated Press, citing anonymous law enforcement officials, reports that Lakanwal's gunshot injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Entry into the US through Operation Allies Welcome

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, the Joe Biden administration program initiated to evacuate and resettle tens of thousands of Afghans following the withdrawal of US forces from the country.

Background: The Operation Allies Welcome program brought some 76,000 people to the US, many of whom had worked alongside US military and diplomatic personnel as interpreters and translators.

Military service: A relative close to Lakanwal said that the suspect had served in the Afghan army for a decade, part of that time in a base in Kandahar, where he also worked with US Special Forces troops before arriving in the US in September 2021.

Political Fallout Over Vetting Process

The incident immediately sparked political controversy, with Republicans renewing criticism of the vetting process used for Afghans resettled under the Biden administration.

Trump's Reaction: Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump said the suspect had flown in via the Biden administration's "infamous flights" from Afghanistan, which he referred to as "a hellhole on Earth."

Program Debate: The Operation Allies Welcome program has faced past scrutiny from Republicans and government watchdogs over perceived vetting process lapses and the pace of its admissions. Backers argue it has provided a lifeline to people at risk of Taliban reprisals. Authorities also continue to try and piece together Lakanwal's complete background to assess the motive for the attack, since the suspect had previously been living in Washington state.

ALSO READUS Halts All Afghan Immigration Requests With Immediate Effect

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chhattisgarh
Hardcore Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh
rabri devi news
Lalu Family Told To Vacate Famed 10 Circular Road Residence - Here's Why?
India
India Set for Record Kharif Output as Foodgrain Production Tops 173 MT
Normalisation of Saudi Israel Relations
Trump vs. Crown Prince: Behind Smiles, The Secret Fight The World Didn’t See
India
Cabinet Gives Nod To Multitracking Railway Projects Worth Rs 2,781 Crore
car registration
India’s Costliest Car Registration Number? HR88B8888’s Bid Touches Rs 1.17 Cr
Pakistan
How Pak Troll Farms Disguise Themselves as Indians To Push Misinformation
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gauharganj Over Rape Case
China Immigration Row
After 18-Hour Shanghai Lock-In, What Pushed China’s Envoy Into Damage Control
Indian Navy
Why Gulf Navies Are Expanding Training Ties With India Whilst Limiting Pakista