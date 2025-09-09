Rakhine On Fire: Arakan Army, Myanmar Junta Clash Across Three Fronts, Tension Soars Near India

Naypyidaw: Fighting in Myanmar has escalated once again as rebel forces and the military junta clash in multiple locations. The junta is attempting to push back the Arakan Army, known as AA, from western Rakhine along three separate fronts. These maneuvers have turned the border areas into heavy confrontation zones. The AA is working to strengthen its control in Rakhine while the junta focuses on weakening the rebel group.

Reports from the Irrawaddy highlight that after consolidating control over most of their home state in Rakhine, the AA has expanded its activities into neighboring Magwe, Bago and Ayeyarwady regions. Last Thursday, AA fighters engaged a government battalion of two units near Sum Tat village in Ngape Township, Magwe, for two hours in intense combat.

Fighting Intensifies Across Multiple Fronts

The AA claims that government forces retreated from Sum Tat, leaving behind soldiers’ bodies, weapons, ammunition and other military equipment. Sum Tat lies about 9 km east of the Rakhine-Magwe border along the Ain-Padan road.

In Bago, clashes escalated as the junta deployed over 1,500 troops in Padoung Township to seize areas controlled by the AA.

In Ayeyarwady’s Lemyethna Township, the junta is attempting to recapture lost territory, opening another front near the Rakhine border where daily skirmishes occur. Within the western Mayanmar district, the AA’s operations to capture Kyaukphyu have further intensified the conflict.

Kyaukphyu hosts several China-backed projects, including a special economic zone, a deep-sea port and oil and gas pipelines supplying Yunnan province.

Arakan Army, Junta Engagements

The Arakan Army is a member of the Brotherhood Alliance, along with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) from northern Shan state.

In October 2023, the AA launched Operation 1027 against the junta. The rebels quickly secured most of northern Shan and the nearby Mogoke area in Mandalay. In Rakhine, the AA now controls 14 out of 17 townships, along with Paletwa Township in Chin state.

The battles in Rakhine, Bago, Magwe and Ayeyarwady signal a new intensity in Myanmar’s long-running civil war, highlighting the continued struggle for territory and strategic infrastructure in regions critical to both local and international interests.