While Zohran Mamdani's fiery Democratic Socialist message dominated headlines during his successful New York City mayoral campaign, a quiet, creative force operated behind the scenes: his wife, 28-year-old Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji. Though she has steered clear of the spotlight, her strategic influence on the aesthetic and digital tone of his campaign was unmistakable.

Duwaji is an accomplished illustrator and ceramicist but did not attend debates, rallies, or give a single interview so the focus would remain on her husband's political platform.

Architect Of The Visual Identity Of The Campaign

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It was Duwaji's creative expertise that helped create the modern, grassroots image synonymous with the Mamdani campaign.

Brand Aesthetics: She helped finalize the distinctive color palette for the campaign, which became immediately recognizable throughout the city. The brand identity featured a bold mix of colors inspired by quintessential New York City elements: Metrocard yellow, Mets blue, and firehouse red.

Design & Tone: She led the development of the strong bodega-style typography of the campaign and the overall visual storytelling, refining both the social media strategy and the digital tone.

According to sources close to the couple, despite the hectic campaigning of Mamdani, Duwaji remained a major source of support, even if their attempts to relax involved the candidate dozing off while trying to watch shows like Temptation Island.

From Houston To Astoria: Duwaji's Background

Born to Syrian parents in Houston, Duwaji grew up in Texas before moving to Dubai at nine years old. Her artistic journey took her through Virginia Commonwealth University's School of the Arts in both Qatar and Richmond, all the way to a Master's in illustration as a visual essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

How They Met: Duwaji and Mamdani met in 2021 on the dating app Hinge, shortly after he was elected to the New York State Assembly. Their discussions about his mayoral ambitions began long before their 2024 engagement.

Controversy: The two married in a civil ceremony earlier this year and had a follow-up celebration in Uganda. Their earlier engagement in Dubai was seen to attract the criticism of political adversaries on grounds of the event's too-much opulence-a hypocritical stance for a socialist candidate. Friends suggest she remained unfazed, continuing her effective behind-the-scenes support.

If Mamdani were to take office, Duwaji—at 28—would be the first member of Generation Z to serve as First Lady of New York City, though she has not indicated whether she will take on any kind of official role.

ALSO READ | Zohran Mamdani Makes History: First Indian-American Muslim Elected NYC Mayor, Defeating Cuomo