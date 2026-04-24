'Kabhi India aa ke dekho...': Iran embassy suggests 'one-way cultural detox' trip to Donald Trump | Video

Iran has issued a sarcastic clapback aimed at Donald Trump in response to his recent criticism of India as a “hellhole,” suggesting that perhaps someone should book a one-way “cultural detox” for the US President to reduce the “random nonsense.” In a post on X, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai shared a 16-second video montage highlighting Maharashtra’s diversity and beauty, using humour and visuals to defend India while subtly trolling Trump.

The clip was accompanied by the caption: “Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas (nonsense). Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna (come visit India sometime and then speak).”

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Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas Kabhi #India aa ke dekho, phir bolna. pic.twitter.com/kkocLZ31XX — Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 23, 2026

The video showcases two contrasting sides of Maharashtra: on one hand, a modern, vibrant urban landscape featuring Mumbai’s glowing skyline, skyscrapers, and sea views; on the other, stunning natural scenery, including misty green mountains in the Western Ghats, cascading waterfalls shrouded in fog, and serene lakes with a speedboat cutting through the water. The post has gone viral, garnering over 9.6K likes, more than 408K views, and hundreds of reposts and quote posts within a day, with many Indian users praising Iran for defending India.

The controversy erupted after Trump shared a video on Truth Social featuring right-wing conservative author and radio host Michael Savage. In the clip, Savage, while criticising US immigration laws, referred to India as a “hellhole on the planet.”

Savage claimed that birthright citizenship laws are exploited by individuals who travel to the US late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children, stating that “a baby here becomes an instant citizen,” which then allows family members to migrate from countries including “China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

India has strongly rebuked Trump for sharing the post. The Ministry of External Affairs termed the remarks “ignorant,” “unacceptable,” and “ill-considered.”

“We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Modi ji’s dear friend, “Namaste Trump” has shared a note abusing India and using an extremely disparaging term. Modi ji remains absolutely mum on these ridiculous utterances.

MEA Spokesperson said “That is where I leave it” @narendramodi ji, what are you scared off?… pic.twitter.com/TE3uCGIbSh — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue following the MEA’s initial response.

In a post on X, Kharge questioned what was stopping India from raising the matter at the highest levels of the US government.

“Modi's dear friend, ‘Namaste Trump,’ has shared a note abusing India and using an extremely disparaging term. Modi remains absolutely mum on these ridiculous utterances. MEA spokesperson said, ‘That is where I leave it.’ Modi, what are you scared of? Indians have played a vital role in America's success. What is stopping us from raising this at the highest levels of the American government?” Kharge asked.

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