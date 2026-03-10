Rawalpindi conspiracy 1951: The Kashmir grievance that sparked Pakistan's first coup plot

Pakistan was barely four years old when a group of military officers and intellectuals began quietly plotting to tear down the government they had helped build. It was 1951. The ink on the partition had hardly dried, the wounds of a brutal independence were still raw, and already the men who were supposed to defend the new nation were conspiring against those running it. The Rawalpindi Conspiracy, as it came to be known, never actually succeeded. But in many ways, that almost doesn't matter. What it revealed about Pakistan's early civil-military fault lines would prove far more consequential than anything the plotters ever intended.

A War Left Unfinished

To understand why officers were willing to risk everything, you have to go back to Kashmir.

When Pakistan and India clashed over the disputed territory in 1947-48, Pakistani forces made real gains. Then Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan accepted a UN-brokered ceasefire, and for officers like Major General Akbar Khan—who had actually commanded operations on the ground—that felt like a betrayal. Not just a political miscalculation, but a personal one.

In their eyes, the civilian leadership had flinched at the decisive moment. They'd handed the dispute over to international diplomats when Pakistani boots were still in the field. Taking the Kashmir conflict to the United Nations wasn't seen as statesmanship; it was seen as losing nerve.

This wasn't simply frustration about tactics. It cut to something deeper. The early Pakistani military had come to see itself as the true custodian of the nation's identity and territorial integrity. When politicians seemed hesitant or too eager to compromise, it didn't just irritate officers—it convinced them that civilians simply weren't equipped to protect what mattered most. That conviction, once planted, would prove extraordinarily durable. It would be used to justify military intervention again and again in the decades that followed.

The Problem with the Generals

There was another wound, quieter but just as deep: the British were still running much of the show.

In the early years after independence, Pakistan's armed forces remained heavily shaped by colonial-era frameworks, and in some cases, still commanded by British officers. For mid-ranking Pakistani officers brimming with nationalist feeling, this was a daily humiliation. They had fought for a sovereign country. Why were they still deferring to officers from the empire they'd just broken away from? They believed Pakistan’s strategic direction was being shaped too heavily by external influences and overly cautious political leadership, a perception that deepened their frustration with the government’s handling of national security.

The civilian government's apparent comfort with this arrangement only deepened the resentment. To these officers, it looked like Pakistan's defence policy was still being quietly steered by foreign hands—with the full blessing of politicians who seemed more comfortable accommodating the old order than building something genuinely new.

An Unlikely Alliance

What makes the Rawalpindi Conspiracy genuinely fascinating is who ended up in the same room together.

Alongside the disgruntled officers sat some of the most celebrated leftist minds in the country—including the poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and communist organiser Sajjad Zaheer. On the surface, soldiers and socialists make strange bedfellows. But look a little closer and the shared frustration becomes clear.

The intellectuals thought the government was rudderless and too willing to align itself with Western interests. The officers thought it lacked spine and strategic vision. They weren't plotting the same future—but they agreed the present wasn't working.

Before any of it could be put into motion, a tip-off brought the whole thing crashing down. Arrests were made, trials were held, sentences handed out—though many involved were later granted amnesty. The conspiracy had failed.

But the Failure Wasn't the Point

The Rawalpindi Conspiracy didn't succeed in toppling the government. What it did was something more lasting: it made the idea thinkable.

It established that Pakistan's armed forces were capable of looking at civilian leadership and deciding it wasn't good enough—and then doing something about it. When Ayub Khan eventually imposed martial law in 1958, he wasn't working from a blank slate. The groundwork had been laid years earlier, in the minds of officers who had already concluded that the barracks might need to govern when parliament couldn't be trusted to.

The deeper tragedy is that the conditions driving that conclusion never really went away. The Kashmir grievance festered. Questions of sovereignty and foreign influence lingered. The civil-military relationship remained unresolved—built on ambiguity rather than clear constitutional foundations.

Seen in that light, the Rawalpindi Conspiracy wasn't really a failed coup. It was the first chapter of a much longer story--one in which the military and the elected government would spend decades negotiating, and sometimes fighting, over who truly runs Pakistan.

Understanding it isn't just a matter of historical curiosity. It's essential context for everything that came after.