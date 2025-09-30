Read Every Word: Full Text Of Trump’s 20-Point Proposal To End Israel’s War On Gaza

Washington: The White House has unveiled a 20-point proposal aimed at stopping Israel’s war on Gaza, which has claimed over 66,000 Palestinian lives and left the territory in devastation.

The plan promises an immediate end to hostilities if both sides agree. All hostages held in Gaza, alive and dead, are to be returned within 72 hours. Palestinian prisoners will be released. Gaza will be temporarily governed by a Palestinian technocratic committee, with no role for Hamas, and Israel will not annex the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the proposal, while Hamas is reviewing it.

The full text of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan:

* Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone with no threat to neighbours.

* Gaza will be redeveloped to benefit its people, who have suffered immense hardship.

* If both sides accept, the war ends immediately. Israeli forces withdraw to agreed lines for hostage release. Military operations, including airstrikes and artillery bombardments, halt. Battle lines freeze until conditions for full staged withdrawal are met.

* Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

* After hostages are returned, Israel will release 250 life-sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023, including women and children. For each Israeli hostage returned deceased, 15 deceased Gazans’ remains will be released.

* Hamas members committing to peaceful co-existence and decommissioning weapons will receive amnesty. Those wishing to leave Gaza will get safe passage.

* Full aid will immediately enter Gaza upon acceptance. Minimum aid aligns with the January 19, 2025, humanitarian agreement. Aid covers rehabilitation of water, electricity, sewage, hospitals, bakeries, rubble removal and road reopening.

* Aid distribution and entry will occur without interference via the United Nations, Red Crescent and other neutral international institutions.

* Rafah crossing will operate per January 19, 2025, mechanisms.

* Gaza will be governed by a temporary technocratic Palestinian committee. This apolitical body will handle day-to-day public services and municipalities. It will include qualified Palestinians and international experts. Oversight by the “Board of Peace”, chaired by President Donald Trump with members, including former UK PM Tony Blair, will manage redevelopment and funding until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms and can safely take control. Governance will follow global best practices and attract investment.

* A Trump economic development plan will rebuild and energise Gaza, designed by experts who helped create successful Middle Eastern cities. International proposals will be considered to link security, governance and investment.

* A special economic zone will be established, with negotiated tariff and access rates.

* Residents can leave and return freely. Remaining in Gaza is encouraged with the chance to help rebuild the territory.

* Hamas and other factions will have no role in governance. Military, terror and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production, will be destroyed and permanently decommissioned. Demilitarisation is supervised by independent monitors and an internationally funded buy-back programme. New Gaza commits to prosperity and peaceful coexistence with neighbors.

* Regional partners guarantee compliance by Hamas and factions, ensuring Gaza poses no threat.

* The United States will collaborate with Arab and international partners to form a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train vetted Palestinian police, consult Jordan and Egypt, secure borders with Israel and facilitate the flow of goods. It is the long-term internal security solution. A deconfliction mechanism will coordinate the ISF, Israel and authorities.

* Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. The ISF will establish stability. Israeli withdrawal will follow standards, milestones and demilitarisation timeframes agreed with the ISF, guarantors and the United States. A security perimeter remains until Gaza is secure from resurgent threats.

* If Hamas delays or rejects the plan, scaled-up aid and security operations proceed in cleared areas.

* An interfaith dialogue will promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence, reshaping narratives for Palestinians and Israelis.

* As Gaza redevelopment progresses and the PA reforms are implemented, conditions may allow a pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood. The United States will facilitate dialogue to define a political horizon for peaceful co-existence.