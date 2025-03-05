'Ready To Fight Till The End': China’s Strong Response To Trump’s Tariff Charge

The Chinese embassy in the US responded sharply on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs charge, stating that China is ready to fight till the end, whether it's a tariff war, trade war, or any other type of conflict.

The Chinese embassy in the US shared a post on their official handle after Trump's reciprocal tariffs charge during his first speech at the US Congress assembly.

"If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end," the post read.

Earlier, US President Trump in his first address of the second term to a joint session of Congress criticized the high tariffs imposed by India, China, Brazil, and other countries, calling them "very unfair," and announced that reciprocal tariffs would begin on April 2.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, - Mexico and Canada - Have you heard of them -and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair,” Trump said on Tuesday night in an address to the Joint Session of the Congress.