Israel-Iran Conflict: Amid the rising tensions between Israel and Iran, as the United States entered the conflict on Sunday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed that several nations are ready to "directly supply" Iran with nuclear warheads. He also added that many countries oppose the actions of Israel and the United States.

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, Medvedev took a swipe at the strikes of the US on three nuclear sites in Iran and listed 10 points in the posts.

"1. Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage," he said.

What have the Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran?



Israel-Iran Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US launching strikes on the latter. The conflict started after Jerusalem, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed “Operation Rising Lion.”

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, “Operation True Promise 3”, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

On Saturday (local time) US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, prompting tensions to escalate.

(with ANI inputs)