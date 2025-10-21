‘Ready To Go Into Gaza With A Heavy Force’: Trump Claims Arab Allies Waiting For His Nod To Invade And Crush Hamas

Washington: Donald Trump is back in battle mode. The US president has claimed that several Middle Eastern nations have offered to march into Gaza to crush Hamas. His latest claim comes as the fragile ceasefire hangs by a thread.

“Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten out Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us,” he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

He left the names of those countries hanging but dropped a hint of gratitude toward one. “I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the USA,” he said.

Jakarta has already shown willingness to send peacekeepers, but no country has openly said it will fight Hamas. Still, Trump spoke as if a coalition army stood ready.

“The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold! I told these countries, and Israel, ‘NOT YET!’ There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right,” Trump added.

Then came the thunder, “If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!”

Israel has already killed nearly 100 Palestinians since the ceasefire began on October 10. The killings continue even as Trump presents himself as the dealmaker who brought peace.

A Ceasefire Under Fire

The truce that Trump’s team brokered is now gasping. From the first day, Israel shot Palestinians it claimed were near military zones. Many of those zones remain unmarked. Aid trucks promised under the deal have barely trickled in.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israel has allowed just 986 trucks of aid since the ceasefire began, barely a fraction of the 6,600 promised or 600 per day.

Then came Sunday’s air strikes. Dozens of Palestinians died. Israel froze all aid after two of its soldiers were killed in Rafah. Tel Aviv blamed Hamas. But the group denied it. The blast, Hamas said, happened in Israeli territory. US media later reported the soldiers may have hit an unexploded shell.

Even as the truce trembles, the bigger question looms: who will rule Gaza? Trump says Hamas must lay down arms, but the group ties disarmament to statehood.

On Sunday, Trump told Fox News there was “no hard timeline” for that disarmament. US Vice President JD Vance later told reporters in Israel that a new “security infrastructure” must come first.

Vance Puts A Brave Face On Chaos

Standing in Israel, he tried to sound upbeat. “We are doing very well. We are in a very good place. We are going to have to keep working on it, but I think we have the team to do exactly that,” he said.

He admitted that the Hamas will not disarm overnight and spoke of the hunt for the remains of Israeli hostages. “Some of the hostages are buried under thousands of pounds of rubble. Some of the hostages no one even knows where they are,” he said.

Fifteen Israelis are still missing in Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians are also unaccounted for, presumed dead under the ruins. Gaza’s health officials say Israel has returned 135 Palestinian bodies showing signs of torture and execution.

A New US Base Rises In Israel

On Tuesday, Vance announced a new command post, the Civilian Military Co-operation Centre (CMCC), a US-led hub to coordinate Gaza’s reconstruction.

Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command in the Middle East, said about 200 American troops are stationed at the site. “This facility will be the hub for the delivery of everything that goes into Gaza as we look to the future,” he told reporters.

The Pentagon insists no US troops will enter Gaza itself. But the reality is Washington is digging in.

Trump’s latest post has revived his old showman fire. He paints himself as a global conductor, nations waiting for his cue. “Not yet,” he says for now. But his words, “fast, furious and brutal”, still hang over Gaza like a gathering storm.