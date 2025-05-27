'Ready To Talk On Trade, Counter-Terrorism...': In Iran, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Advocates Peace With India

Weeks after India imposed strict diplomatic measures while inflicting heavy damage to Pakistan as part of the Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his willingness to talk with India to resolve all 'longstanding problems', including Kashmir, water and trade. Addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif said he was ready to talk with India for the sake of peace.

"We are ready to talk, for the sake of peace on water issues with our neighbour. We are ready to talk to promote trade and also, counter-terrorism. We wanted peace, we want peace and we will work for peace in the region through talks, on the table, and resolve our outstanding issues," he said.

The Pakistan PM said, "But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely."

Sharif arrived in Iran on Monday after a visit to Turkiye. After Iran, he is scheduled to visit Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. His visit to the these nations comes days after India and Pakistan witnessed intense military conflict between May 7 and May 10 following the Operation Sindoor precision strikes launched against terror camps by Indian Army. The Operation Sindoor was launched by India to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indus Water Treaty was put on hold in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed. Putting of the IWT in abeyance has caused drought like situation for Pakistani areas dependent on the river systems for agriculture. This has put Pakistan under intense pressure.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Indus Water Treaty is currently on hold due to Pakistan's cross-border terrorism.

The treaty signed in 1960 governs the sharing of water resources from the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan.

India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan in response to the terror attack.

India also launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7. The Operation targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in which more than 100 terrorists were killed.

After Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ruled out the possibility of any talks with Pakistan except on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

