'Real Deal, Not Ceasefire': Trump Warns Iran Against Targeting American Troops

United States President Donald Trump who returned to the country from Canada citing important work, has now termed the ceasefire talks as fake and fabricated while adding that the US is looking for a real deal and not a ceasefire. He also cautioned Iran against pursuing a nuclear weapon program while warning Tehran not to target American troops.

"I have not reached out to Iran for Peace Talks in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table - Would have saved a lot of lives!" said Trump on Truth Social.

Talking to reporters, Trump said, "I'm not looking for a ceasefire, we're looking at better than a ceasefire."

According to an NYT report, Trump also warned Iran against targeting US assets. Trump said that any action against US assets would invite a tough response. He said that Iran knows 'not to touch' US troops.

Earlier in the day, Trump said, "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Meanwhile, 20 countries including the Middle East nations have called for a halt in the Israel-Iran conflict. In a joint statement, the nations urged for diplomacy to restore stability in the Middle East.

“There's an imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran, which come during a time of increasing tension in the Middle East, and to work towards de-escalation, to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and restoration of calm,” the statement read.

In a joint statement published Tuesday the G7 called for a "de-escalation of hostilities". Trump had signed the statement on Iran and Israel, which described Tehran as the "principal source of regional instability and terror".