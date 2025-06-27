Revealed: Iran’s Missiles Flattened Israel, 39,000 Compensation Claims, Over 30,000 Homes Destroyed

New Delhi: A dozen days of strikes ended. A ceasefire began. The aftermath reveals staggering destruction, especially in Israel. Nearly 39,000 Israelis have filed claims. Most are for damaged homes.

Figures from the Israeli Tax Authority’s compensation division show 38,700 claims so far. Among them, 30,809 involve residential damage. Another 3,713 are for vehicle losses and 4,085 for machinery or business assets.

Analysts expect the tally to rise further as more affected residents come forward.

Tel Aviv leads the list with 24,932 claims. Ashkelon comes next, at 10,793. Other regions have seen damage too, though filings are still pending.

There has been no official damage assessment so far, and there is neither any estimate for rebuilding. But the surge in claims signals a serious economic toll ahead.

The fighting ignited on June 13, when Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear facilities. It claimed Tehran was close to manufacturing nuclear bombs, a charge Iran dismissed. Iran retaliated with missiles and drones. The United States then bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. Following 12 days, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire.

The conflict has paused. The scars remain. The cost, counted in homes lost and lives shaken, will take much longer to measure.