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Red alert in Middle East: Why did Trump cut short Camp David trip after Iran’s seven demands?

Russia Today reported that a US bomber has departed from a British air base for West Asia, while Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported air defence activity near the Kharab al-Jir base in Al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Red alert in Middle East: Why did Trump cut short Camp David trip after Iran’s seven demands?
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Red alert in Middle East: Why did Trump cut short Camp David trip after Iran’s seven demands?
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