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Reforming the UN Security Council: Can an expanded BRICS reach a consensus?

Expanded BRICS can strengthen calls for UN Security Council reform and greater Global South representation, but differences over permanent seats, veto power and regional interests limit the scope for a unified position.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Reforming the UN Security Council: Can an expanded BRICS reach a consensus?
Image Credit: IANS

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