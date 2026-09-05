/Reforming the UN Security Council: Can an expanded BRICS reach a consensus?

Their model typically envisions a Council of 25–26 members, with six new permanent seats (two for Africa, two for Asia-Pacific, one for Latin America and the Caribbean, and one for Western Europe and Others) and additional elected seats. They have shown flexibility on the veto, proposing that new permanent members forgo it initially pending a review. South Africa aligns more closely with the African Union’s Ezulwini Consensus, which demands two permanent seats with full veto rights for Africa, selected by the continent itself, plus expanded non-permanent representation.