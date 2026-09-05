/Reforming the UN Security Council: Can an expanded BRICS reach a consensus?

The United Nations Security Council remains one of the most powerful yet anachronistic institutions in global governance. Designed in 1945 to reflect the post-World War II balance of power, it consists of five permanent members, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, each wielding veto power, alongside ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.
Today, with nearly 200 UN member states and a multipolar world order shaped by the rise of the Global South, this structure is widely seen as unrepresentative and increasingly ineffective. Calls for reform have intensified, and the expanded BRICS grouping has positioned itself as a leading advocate for change. Yet the question remains: can this diverse coalition forge a genuine consensus on how reform should proceed?
BRICS originated as a platform for emerging economies seeking greater voice in international institutions. Its expansion, beginning with the 2024 accession of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, followed by Indonesia as a full member, has broadened its geographic and demographic reach.
The group now encompasses major powers from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, representing a substantial share of global population and economic output. Official BRICS declarations, including those from the Johannesburg, Kazan, and Rio summits, have consistently called for comprehensive reform of the UN, particularly the Security Council, to enhance the representation of developing countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Russia and China have publicly backed the aspirations of Brazil and India for a greater role, including permanent membership.
This rhetorical unity, however, masks significant divergences. Brazil and India, as members of the G4 (alongside Germany and Japan), push for expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories.
Their model typically envisions a Council of 25–26 members, with six new permanent seats (two for Africa, two for Asia-Pacific, one for Latin America and the Caribbean, and one for Western Europe and Others) and additional elected seats. They have shown flexibility on the veto, proposing that new permanent members forgo it initially pending a review. South Africa aligns more closely with the African Union’s Ezulwini Consensus, which demands two permanent seats with full veto rights for Africa, selected by the continent itself, plus expanded non-permanent representation.
These differences mirror the broader deadlock in UN Intergovernmental Negotiations. Competing models from the G4, the African Group, the L.69 coalition of developing states, and the Uniting for Consensus group (which opposes new permanent seats in favor of more elected or longer-term seats) have prevented progress toward text-based negotiations for years.
The 2024 Pact for the Future acknowledged the need for reform and better representation, especially for Africa, but produced no breakthroughs. BRICS expansion has amplified the group’s moral authority as a voice of the Global South, yet it has also imported the very regional and national rivalries that stall reform at the UN.
A limited consensus is achievable. Expanded BRICS can continue to unite around the principle that the Security Council must better reflect contemporary realities through increased representation of underrepresented regions. Declarations supporting the legitimate aspirations of emerging economies and endorsing Africa’s historical claims are politically feasible and already routine. Such statements sustain pressure and reinforce multipolar narratives.
A detailed, operational consensus on the size of the Council, the allocation of permanent seats, the fate of the veto, and specific candidacies is far less likely. National interests, regional competition within Africa and Asia, and the differing strategic calculations of China and Russia create structural obstacles. The larger and more heterogeneous the group becomes, the harder it is to move beyond lowest-common-denominator language.
Ultimately, BRICS can amplify the demand for reform and coordinate positions among key Global South players, but it cannot substitute for the broader political agreement required among all UN members, including the permanent five. Meaningful change will demand compromises that transcend any single coalition. Until those materialize, the Security Council will continue to lag behind the world it is meant to serve, and expanded BRICS will remain more a symbol of aspiration than an engine of decisive consensus.
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