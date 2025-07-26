'Reminds Me Of India-Pakistan Conflict’: Donald Trump Claims Mediation Efforts In Thailand-Cambodia Clashes, Says He Spoke To Top Leaders

Thailand-Cambodia Conflict: United States President Donald Trump stated on Saturday (IST) that he had spoken with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia to broker a ceasefire and end hostilities between the two nations. He drew a comparison to the India-Pakistan clashes that occurred in May.

POTUS, in a series of posts on his Truth Social handle, said that he spoke with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, and the acting PM of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai. He also added that both nations are looking for an immediate ceasefire and peace and have agreed to immediately meet.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging. We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!” his post read.

“The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt," he added in the post.

I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation. Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE. I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!

"I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS,” he also wrote.

“They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!” his post added.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, local media reported that at least 14 Thais have been killed while over 100,000 people have fled amid escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. Furthermore, Bangkok Post cited the Thai interior ministry as saying that over 100,000 people from four border provinces of the country had been moved to nearly 300 temporary shelters, while the kingdom's health ministry announced that the death toll had risen to 14- thirteen civilians and one soldier.

Thailand's Royal Army has denied reports from Cambodia that it targeted an ancient Hindu Temple in the Cambodian province of Preah Vihear, which has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Thailand and Cambodia have frequently clashed over their shared land border, a dispute that reportedly remains unresolved due to competing territorial claims dating back to the French colonial era.

(with ANI inputs)