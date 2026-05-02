Renewed war with US is 'likely': Iran claims Washington not committed to any agreements

Iranian armed forces have admitted it is "likely" that the US-Israel war on Tehran will resume, with claims that “evidence shows the US is not committed to any agreements or treaties.”

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy of the military headquarters, made these remarks in a statement reported by Iran’s Fars News Agency, asserting that recent actions and statements by US officials reflect a lack of commitment to diplomatic agreements.

“The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created,” Asadi said.

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He further said that Iran’s armed forces remain on high alert and are fully prepared to respond to any escalation.

“The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans,” Asadi further said.

Asadi’s remarks came after Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal for negotiations with the United States, according to a report by IRNA on Friday.

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Trump said Iran was seeking concessions he could not accept. “They want to make a deal, but... I'm not satisfied with it,” during his interview with the reporters as he left the White House for Florida. He added that Iran’s leadership was “very disjointed” and split into “two or three groups.”

Even as negotiations continue, Donald Trump has claimed that the war has been “terminated” following the ceasefire. He also described the War Powers Resolution, which requires Congress to declare war or authorise force within 60 days, as “unconstitutional.”

The May 1 deadline under the resolution is now set to pass without action, as lawmakers left Washington for a week on Thursday after the Senate rejected, for the sixth time, a Democratic effort to halt the conflict.

“You know, we're in a war because I think you would agree we cannot let lunatics have a nuclear weapon. Do you agree?” Trump told a cheering crowd at an event, prompting the audience to respond with chants of “USA.”

Trump said that the US is in a war with Iran because "lunatics can’t have a nuclear weapon,” even as he claimed that hostilities have been “terminated” after the ceasefire.

However, it has yet to be determined when and what action the United States will take if Iran does not agree to its demands.