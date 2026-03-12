Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026046https://zeenews.india.com/world/reparations-for-peace-what-are-irans-3-demands-to-end-war-with-us-and-israel-3026046.html
NewsWorldReparations for peace? What are Iran's 3 demands to 'end war' with US and Israel
IRAN US ISRAEL WAR

Reparations for peace? What are Iran's 3 demands to 'end war' with US and Israel

Iran names 3 non-negotiable conditions to 'end war' with US and Israel

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Reparations for peace? What are Iran's 3 demands to 'end war' with US and IsraelIran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. (Photo: Gemini)

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three conditions to end the war with Israel and the US.

In a post on X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression."

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Farooq Abdullah
BREAKING: Gunman opens fire at Farooq Abdullah’s convoy in Jammu
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
EAM Jaishankar discusses West Asia conflict, bilateral ties with Sergey Lavrov
Gulf oil crisis
IEA to release 400 mn barrels of oil from its reserves amid Gulf oil crisis
US-Iran war
'Doctrine of multi-alignment': On whose side really is India amid Iran-US war?
Nuclear emergency
Iran war leading to nuclear attack? Bahrain's request to India raises alarm
Jammu and Kashmir
Middle East war sparks panic buying in Kashmir; Administration says...
Iran-Israel-US war
'Will end any time I want it to end': Trump hints Iran war could stop 'soon'
Abhishek Sharma
T20I Rankings: Abhishek maintains top spot; Ishan moves to 2nd spot, Samson at
Tamil Nadu Election 2026
PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli
Tamil Nadu Election 2026
'West Asia conflict has affected world's energy supply chain': PM Modi in TN