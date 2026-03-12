Reparations for peace? What are Iran's 3 demands to 'end war' with US and Israel
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three conditions to end the war with Israel and the US.
In a post on X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression."
