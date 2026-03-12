Reparations for peace? What are Iran's 3 demands to 'end war' with US and Israel

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined three conditions to end the war with Israel and the US.

Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 11, 2026

(This is a developing story.)