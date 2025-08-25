‘Resolve The 1971 Issue First, Then…’: Why Pakistan Foreign Minister Faces Embarrassment In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently visited Bangladesh, highlighting both renewed engagement and underlying tensions between the two countries. The visit comes amid growing interactions following political shifts in the country after the removal of the Sheikh Hasina government. Leaders from both countries have participated in cordial meetings, but historical grievances continue to shape the dialogue.

During his visit, Dar met with leaders from several key Bangladeshi political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami. He also engaged with the National Citizen Party (NCP), a recently launched political formation backed by interim government head Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The BNP delegation was led by Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring ways to revive South Asian regional cooperation, particularly through SAARC.

Pakistan also expressed its willingness to support free and fair elections in Bangladesh, signalling a commitment to broader political cooperation.

While Pakistan emphasised dialogue and collaboration, several Bangladeshi leaders stressed the need to address historical issues, particularly those stemming from 1971. The year 1971 remains a sensitive period in Bangladesh’s history, marking the Liberation War and the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

During that period, the government of West Pakistan launched a campaign against Bengali residents in East Pakistan that lasted nine months. Reports detail mass killings, sexual violence and other atrocities targeting Bengali civilians. Estimates indicate that over one million Bengali women were subjected to sexual assault and millions of Bengalis lost their lives during the campaign.

Bangladeshi leaders, including members of the NCP, emphasised that meaningful improvement in bilateral relations would require Pakistan to acknowledge and take responsibility for the events of 1971. A seven-member NCP delegation, led by party secretary Akhtar Hussain, met with Dar to convey these concerns.

Hussain stated, “Bilateral relations will improve only if Pakistan takes the initiative to resolve the 1971 issues.”

The visit also highlighted concerns about accountability and transparency in political engagements. While Pakistan seeks to expand its influence and engage with multiple political actors in Bangladesh, historical wounds and public sentiment continue to affect perceptions of sincerity and trust.

Dar’s visit reflects the complex dynamics of Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. While dialogue and cooperation are on the agenda, unresolved historical issues continue to influence political interactions and public expectations. Both nations face the challenge of balancing diplomatic engagement with recognition of past grievances to create a sustainable framework for future collaboration.

The discussions highlight that historical reconciliation remains a prerequisite for deeper bilateral ties, and any long-term improvement will likely depend on addressing the legacy of 1971 alongside contemporary regional and political priorities.