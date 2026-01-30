'Respect Canadian sovereignty': Mark Carney reacts on secret US meeting with Canadian separatist group

Amid rising tensions between Ottawa and Washington, senior Trump administration officials have reportedly held secret meetings with far‑right Canadian separatists seeking to break away from the rest of the country.

According to the Financial Times, US officials have met three times in Washington with leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a fringe right-wing separatist group advocating for the independence of the oil-rich western province, since last April.

Reports also suggest that the separatist group is planning to meet with US state and Treasury officials next month for a $500 billion credit facility to support the province if an independence referendum, which has not yet been scheduled, is passed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The revelation of the discreet meetings comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Canada. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a ‘rupture’ in the global order, remarks widely interpreted as a veiled critique of President Donald Trump’s trade and foreign policies, though he did not name him directly. According to the report, the strained bilateral relationship has bolstered the separatist movement, which is seeking to exploit the growing friction.

Mark Carney expresses concern

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed concern over US rising support to separatists in the country and urged US to respect Canadian sovereignty.

Carney said they "expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty - I'm always clear with President Trump to that effect".

According to the BBC, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also said that she expected US officials to refrain from engaging in matters related to the province’s ‘democratic process,’ leaving such discussions to Albertans and Canadians.

Some Canadian leaders, including British Columbia's premier David Eby, have even labeled the separatists' actions as "treason."

Canada getting a taste of its own medicine

Canada, long accused by India of harbouring and sheltering Khalistani separatists who advocate for carving out an independent Sikh state from Indian territory, now finds itself confronting a similar challenge on its own soil. India has persistently protested Canada's tolerance of Khalistani activities, including alleged funding, propaganda, and even violent plots linked to diaspora extremists, which Ottawa has often dismissed or downplayed under free speech pretexts.

Alberta's resource-rich status, mirroring Punjab's historical grievances fuels the movement. However, it still remains marginal with limited public support.



This development has prompted ironic commentary on social media, framing it as poetic justice or "Canada getting a taste of its own medicine", facing foreign meddling in separatist ambitions while it has long hosted anti-India elements. It shows Canada's hypocrisy for its perceived leniency toward separatist movements abroad while facing domestic fragmentation threats in its resource-rich west.

















