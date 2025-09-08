Advertisement
HYUNDAI RAID

'Respect Our Laws': Trump Warns Foreign Firms After Hyundai Raid In Georgia

US President Donald Trump has urged foreign companies operating in the United States to comply with American immigration rules, following a large-scale Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 06:32 AM IST
'Respect Our Laws': Trump Warns Foreign Firms After Hyundai Raid In GeorgiaUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)

Trump’s remarks follow an ICE raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, where roughly 475 workers were detained, including 300 South Koreans.

