'Respect Our Laws': Trump Warns Foreign Firms After Hyundai Raid In Georgia
US President Donald Trump has urged foreign companies operating in the United States to comply with American immigration rules, following a large-scale Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia.
Trending Photos
US President Donald Trump has urged foreign companies operating in the United States to comply with American immigration rules, following a large-scale Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia.
Trump’s remarks follow an ICE raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, where roughly 475 workers were detained, including 300 South Koreans.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv