Paris: France appears to be stepping up for unprecedented wartime preparedness. Leaked intelligence documents indicate that French civilian hospitals are being mobilised on a large scale for war readiness. The health ministry has issued detailed guidelines, asking hospitals to be capable of handling hundreds of wounded soldiers daily by March 2026.

The documents further reveal that France is preparing its hospitals not only for French troops, but also for NATO forces stationed within its borders. Hospitals have been instructed to implement advanced medical preparations to accommodate potential battlefield casualties.

Under NATO’s Article 5, an attack on any member country obligates all member states to respond militarily. Analysts warn that such a scenario could directly involve Britain, the United States and several European nations, raising fears of a situation akin to World War III.

Germany’s top general Karsten Breuer has cautioned that Russia’s Zapad 2025 military exercises could be used as a pretext for aggression.

Europe’s Escalating Preparations

Leaked files show that Scandinavian nations are providing citizens with detailed guidance on survival during wartime. Citizens are being trained in evacuation, emergency sheltering and essential wartime skills. Military recruitment in these countries is accelerating rapidly.

Poland and the Baltic states are simultaneously bolstering their armed forces, with the latter deploying integrated defense lines equipped with tanks, minefields and rocket systems.

Codenamed as Operation Deutschland, Germany has prepared an extensive 1,000-page document, outlining safe zones, bunkers and the deployment of NATO troops and vehicles. The document demonstrates meticulous planning for both defensive and strategic wartime scenarios.

Nuclear preparedness is also underway, with European nations developing protocols to protect civilian populations in the event of a nuclear attack. The leaked documents indicate that in July, Britain and France signed an agreement to coordinate strikes in the event of World War III.

Experts said this level of planning signals both heightened vigilance and the disturbing reality of Europe bracing for large-scale conflict.

They emphasise that France’s preparations illustrate not only a commitment to defense but also the palpable risk of a global military escalation. The coordinated military readiness, citizen guidance and strategic planning across European nations suggest that the region is preparing for scenarios that, until now, remained largely theoretical.