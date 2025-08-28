New Delhi: The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s spy agency, is boosting the military and technological capabilities of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The group is shifting away from its usual arsenal of conventional weapons such as assault rifles, mortars and rocket launchers toward more advanced and modern equipment like quadcopters, drones and digital warfare technology.

The JeM has relied heavily on traditional weapons for years to carry out some of India’s deadliest terror attacks, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama massacre. Now, this deadly outfit is preparing to expand its capabilities by incorporating sophisticated technological tools to increase the reach and precision of its attacks.

Security officials confirm that JeM cadres are being trained directly by personnel linked to the Pakistan Army. The ISI is ensuring that funding channels remain open, especially through black market avenues, to maintain a steady flow of modern weaponry. Nearly 50 percent of Jaish’s total funding is believed to be funnelled into weapons procurement alone.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The alliance between the JeM and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has further escalated concerns. The TTP has previously executed drone strikes, signalling its growing capacity for aerial attacks. This collaboration between the two groups makes the security threat especially complex and dangerous.

Financial support for the JeM is substantial, with intelligence suggesting that the group receives between 80 to 90 crore Pakistani rupees annually. Much of this money originates from donors based in Gulf countries. The financing process has become increasingly digital, with funds transferred through online wallets and other electronic means. These funds are then allocated to buying weapons, rebuilding destroyed infrastructure and strengthening sleeper cells.

India’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor successfully targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed’s headquarters in Bahawalpur, demolishing the outfit’s operational base. After this operation, the JeM, along with other groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen, has been aggressively seeking donations to restore their training camps, launch pads and command centres.

Reports also reveal that Jaish chief Masood Azhar has been severely affected by the loss of his family members in these strikes, adding a personal dimension to the organisation’s operational challenges.

This increasing blend of high-tech warfare and robust funding highlights the evolving threat the JeM poses, with ISI’s backing ensuring the terror group remains a serious security challenge for India.