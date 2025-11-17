Revealed: The Secret Network Notorious Jeffrey Epstein Used To Push Israel’s Security State Into West Africa

Washington: When Cote d’Ivoire (a country in West Africa) slipped into violence after its contested 2010 presidential election, the world’s attention stayed focussed on street clashes and diplomatic pressure. Far away from the public eye, two names began steering a very different layer of the conflict. One was Jeffrey Epstein, a financier with a notorious reputation, and the other was Ehud Barak, Israel’s former prime minister and defence minister. Together, they turned a fragile political moment into a pathway for influence, security deals and new opportunities.

The unrest started soon after the vote. The United Nations declared Alassane Ouattara as the winner, but Laurent Gbagbo refused to step down. The standoff dragged on until French and UN forces removed Gbagbo in 2011. The tension did not settle quickly.

A year later, in June 2012, Ouattara survived a coup attempt. Five days after that, he sat down with Barak and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem for conversation about counterterrorism cooperation. An Israeli team later travelled to Cote d’Ivoire to study how to strengthen security and the country’s presidential army.

By 2013, Barak had left his cabinet post and spoken publicly about retiring from politics. Away from the spotlight, he began offering Israeli security services to governments under pressure. Epstein silently and consistently supported these efforts.

Emails reviewed by Drop Site News reveal Epstein writing to Barak, “…with civil unrest exploding [...] and the desperation of those in power, is not this perfect for you.”

Barak answered, “You are right [in] a way. But not simple to transform it into a cash flow.”

In Cote d’Ivoire, their collaboration centred on moving Israeli state-backed security solutions into the country. Leaked emails and material submitted to the US House Oversight Committee, cited by Drop Site News, show Epstein’s involvement with Israeli intelligence-linked activity in Africa in 2012, when Barak was still serving as the defence minister.

Epstein helped circulate plans prepared by former Israeli intelligence officials for monitoring phone and internet communications in Cote d’Ivoire. What began as private discussions later evolved into an official security agreement between Israel and Cote d’Ivoire in 2014.

Throughout this period, Epstein managed several key introductions. On June 18, 2012, the same day Barak met Ouattara, the latter’s son met Epstein in New York. Three months later, Epstein sat down with Ouattara’s niece, Nina Keita, and later the same day, he met Barak in a private room at the Regency Hotel. Epstein later travelled to Africa with plans to visit Cote d’Ivoire, Angola and Senegal.

Barak has stated that his relationship with Epstein was personal, but documents indicate Epstein worked as a connector. Even after Barak left office in March 2013, he remained involved in the dealmaking.

On March 19, Barak received a message from his brother-in-law, Doron Cohen, containing MF Group documents that described a surveillance and video-monitoring centre for Abidjan. Communications stayed coded to avoid notice.

Talks slowed briefly when a UN report flagged Israeli-labelled ammunition, which led to an extension of the embargo. During this break, Barak contacted Israeli security official Amos Malka, businessman Michael “Micky” Federmann and Sidi Tiemoko Toure, who was Ouattara’s chief of staff.

Barak then flew to Abidjan on August 1, 2013. His visit was described publicly as an initiative to build hospitals. Local officials welcomed him warmly. He met senior officials in the Ivorian government and sat down with President Ouattara.

On September 16, 2013, Aharon Ze’evi-Farkash, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, sent Barak a 13-page brief that outlined a SIGINT system for Cote d’Ivoire. He wrote, “The document is based on experience that has been accumulated during Amnon's and my service in the unit… I believe this meets the ‘export-of-knowledge’ test. I thought it appropriate to bring this to your attention.”

More meetings followed. Epstein helped coordinate additional sessions in New York through his network of contacts.

Once the UN embargoes were lifted in mid-2014, Israel and Cote d’Ivoire formalised their arrangement with a defence and internal security agreement.

Additional emails revealed another link. Yoni Koren, a former Israeli intelligence officer who served as a close aide to Barak, stayed several times at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse between 2013 and 2015. Koren, a Mossad veteran, continued acting as an informal channel between Barak and Israeli intelligence circles during this period.