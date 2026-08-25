/187 Earthquakes in 7 days: Why seismic activity is spiking across the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' | EXPLAINED

The area around the Pacific Ocean is one of the most seismologically active in the world. During the last single week, there were several earthquakes in such countries as Japan, Indonesia, Alaska, and the western USA. In total, 187 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or more were registered all over the world. The biggest one was a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the vicinity of Indonesia. All these events have brought back the attention of people to the unstable Ring of Fire, making them wonder whether underground pressures increase to the level of a catastrophic event.