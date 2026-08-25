/187 Earthquakes in 7 days: Why seismic activity is spiking across the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' | EXPLAINED

The area around the Pacific Ocean is one of the most seismologically active in the world. During the last single week, there were several earthquakes in such countries as Japan, Indonesia, Alaska, and the western USA. In total, 187 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or more were registered all over the world. The biggest one was a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the vicinity of Indonesia. All these events have brought back the attention of people to the unstable Ring of Fire, making them wonder whether underground pressures increase to the level of a catastrophic event.
It is a horseshoe-shaped line of tectonic plates stretching for about 40 thousand kilometers around the Pacific Ocean.
Tectonic collisions: Constant collisions, sliding, and subduction of earth plates generate tremendous underground friction.
High concentration: Almost 90 percent of all earthquakes and most volcanoes in the world take place in this zone, influencing such countries as Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand, and western North America.
This week's seismological activity included some of the high-magnitude earthquakes, starting with the huge underwater earthquake near Indonesia.
Significant earthquakes: Other than the one measuring 7.7 magnitude in the vicinity of Indonesia's Flores area, there was another earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude in northern Indonesia, and southern Peru was hit by an earthquake of 6.7 magnitude.
Aftershock sequence: The occurrence of significant primary earthquakes is usually followed by sequences of aftershocks due to adjustments in fault lines due to sudden changes in pressure.
Whereas a total of 187 earthquakes in a week certainly catches everyone’s attention, scientists warn people to exercise precaution in analyzing these statistics.
Routine earthquakes: Thousands of earthquakes occur routinely all over the world in a single week; it just happens to be the normal global sum up and nothing out of the ordinary.
Prediction problems: Scientists can never predict the time, place, or magnitude of future earthquakes accurately.
Prone areas: Seismic-prone areas like California, Turkey, and the whole of the Ring of Fire remain at constant risk, but no proof exists for the theory of coming catastrophe just yet.
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