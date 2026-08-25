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  • /187 Earthquakes in 7 days: Why seismic activity is spiking across the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' | EXPLAINED

187 Earthquakes in 7 days: Why seismic activity is spiking across the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' | EXPLAINED

A recent surge in global seismic activity, featuring 187 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or greater in a single week—including major tremors near Indonesia and Peru—has refocused attention on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
187 Earthquakes in 7 days: Why seismic activity is spiking across the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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