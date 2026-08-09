/Tragedy in Rio: Helicopter crash near tourist hotspot kills pilot and 3 Colombian women

A helicopter crashed near Vista Chinesa in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday morning, killing all four people on board. The aircraft went down in a forested area of Tijuca National Park at about 11:11 a.m. Firefighters reached the wreckage through thick vegetation and put out a fire. Authorities said the victims included the pilot and three women from Colombia aboard.
The helicopter crashed near Vista Chinesa, a well-known viewpoint inside Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro's Alto da Boa Vista area.
The crash happened at about 11:11 a.m. local time. The helicopter fell into a forested area, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach the site.
Local authorities said all four people on board died. The victims included the pilot and three Colombian women who were members of the same family.
Emergency calls brought a large response from the Rio de Janeiro fire department.
Specialist rescue teams had to travel through thick vegetation by land to reach the wreckage. A fire started after the helicopter crashed, and firefighters worked to put it out.
The quick response helped prevent the fire from spreading through the surrounding forest in Tijuca National Park.
Firefighters confirmed that four people died at the scene. Officials had not publicly released the victims' names at the time of the report.
The crash has raised fresh concerns about helicopter safety in Rio de Janeiro, where tourist and transport flights are common.
Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere expressed his condolences to the victims' families on X, "My solidarity to the families of the victims of the helicopter accident that happened today near Vista Chinesa within the Tijuca National Park."
Cavaliere said he had contacted Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency, known as ANAC, to call for tighter checks on low-flying tourism and transport flights in the city.
The Vista Chinesa crash comes after other aviation accidents in Brazil that have raised questions about flight safety.
In June, a mid-air collision involving two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro reportedly killed six people, including American singer Oliver Tree and Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim.
Another accident happened near a beach in Ubatuba, São Paulo. A small plane crashed after a pilot overshot a runway landing attempt. The crash caused a fire that killed the pilot and injured seven people on the ground.
Brazilian aviation authorities and local officials are expected to investigate what caused the helicopter to crash.
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