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Tragedy in Rio: Helicopter crash near tourist hotspot kills pilot and 3 Colombian women

Four people died after a helicopter crashed near Vista Chinesa in Rio de Janeiro's Tijuca National Park.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Tragedy in Rio: Helicopter crash near tourist hotspot kills pilot and 3 Colombian women
Image Credit: IANS/Xinhua.

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Tragedy in Rio: Helicopter crash near tourist hotspot kills pilot and 3 Colombian women
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