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'We may join strikes': Trump responds after Houthi missile attack on Riyadh airport kills 12

Riyadh airport attack kills 12 and injures 309 as Saudi Arabia and Houthis exchange strikes. Trump weighs US action amid renewed fighting in Yemen.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
'We may join strikes': Trump responds after Houthi missile attack on Riyadh airport kills 12
Image Credit: ANI, IANS. 12 killed, 309 injured in attack on Riyadh airport.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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