Ro Khanna reveals 6 names from newly unredacted Epstein files – who are they and how are they linked to the scandal?

Washington: The most talked-about Jeffrey Epstein case, which continues to be a major political and public flashpoint, came under fresh spotlight after US Congressman Ro Khanna disclosed six previously redacted names from federal investigative files. This disclosure raised new questions about how much of the scandal is still hidden from public view.

Khanna claimed to have reviewed sensitive material at the US Department of Justice and came away disturbed by the scale of redactions. Speaking about the documents, he identified six wealthy and influential men whose names, he said, had been concealed in earlier disclosures.

The men he named are Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonid Leonov, Nicola Caputo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Leslie Wexner.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who are these six men?

Leslie Herbert Wexner is a prominent American billionaire and retail magnate who is best known for founding L Brands, the company that once owned iconic brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch and Bath & Body Works. He built a vast retail empire over decades and rose to national prominence in business circles.

Epstein was heavily involved in managing Wexner’s finances for many years. Investigative reporting previously linked him with Wexner’s financial affairs, stating that Epstein’s relationship helped elevate his own financial profile and gave him wider credibility.

In federal records related to the Epstein investigation, the FBI reportedly labelled Wexner as a co‑conspirator, though he has not been charged with a crime in connection with Epstein’s offenses. He has consistently maintained that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct, and legal representatives told authorities that Wexner cooperated with investigators and denied any wrongdoing.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is a powerful Emirati businessman and one of the world’s leading persons in international trade. He serves as the chairman and CEO of DP World, a major multinational ports and logistics company that operates in more than 80 countries.

Bin Sulayem also holds key positions in Dubai’s economic leadership, including roles with the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation and membership on several government‑linked boards. His rise in business began with managing and expanding the Jebel Ali Free Zone, helping turn Dubai into a central hub for global commerce.

In the unredacted Epstein files, he appears in email exchanges with Epstein stretching over many years. Documents suggest that the two corresponded even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution, with some emails containing explicit content about personal encounters.

One message attributed to Epstein referenced a “torture video” in connection with bin Sulayem, a detail that drew attention when the files were disclosed to lawmakers. None of these mentions have led to any criminal charges against him, and his inclusion in the files does not automatically imply illegal activity.

Nicola Caputo is a name that has appeared as one of the six men unredacted from the Epstein files, but very little verified information presently connects him to the documents or explains why his name appeared there.

In public life, a man by this name has served as an Italian politician, having represented Italy in the European Parliament and later holding a senior role in the regional administration of Campania.

However, there is no confirmation that the Caputo named in the Epstein files is the same individual known in public records.

Salvatore Nuara is listed among the six names that Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie said were unredacted in the recently released FBI documents. However, publicly available records offer no verified background information on who he is or why he appeared in the Epstein files.

Like Nuara and the other lesser‑known names, information on Zurab Mikeladze is extremely limited in public records. His name was among those that Khanna said were originally redacted, but there is presently no public profile or verified details about him outside his mention in the unredacted files.

Attempts to identify him have not yielded reliable confirmation of his profession, nationality or any connection to Epstein beyond the fact that his name appears in the newly disclosed documents.

Leonic Leonov is the final name on Khanna’s list, but information about him is also not available in the public domain.

Why does the revelation matter?

The Epstein case has never been limited to one man. Investigators, journalists and victims’ lawyers have for years argued that Epstein operated within a powerful network that enabled abuse, protected associates and concealed evidence.

Khanna suggested the newly visible names may represent only a fraction of what is buried. He indicated that if several identities could be found in a short review window, many more might still be hidden across the larger archive of files.

The Justice Department has faced pressure from lawmakers to release documents with minimal redactions. Critics argue that secrecy fuels public distrust and shields influential people from scrutiny.

Khanna’s disclosure has added momentum to bipartisan calls demanding fuller transparency. Lawmakers from both parties have argued that excessive redaction undermines accountability and prevents victims from seeing the full picture.

The Epstein archive is believed to contain millions of pages of material, including contact books, financial trails, travel records and witness testimony. Each partial release has triggered fresh scrutiny, lawsuits and media investigation.

Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. His death did not close the case. It widened it. Survivors continued civil litigation, associates faced questioning and document releases became legal battlegrounds.

Every new disclosure has revived the same question, “Who else knew, enabled or participated?”

Khanna’s intervention has pushed that question back into the political spotlight. By naming individuals previously hidden behind blacked-out text, he has intensified demands for a complete and unfiltered release of the rest files.

For victims and investigators, the expectation is unchanged. The full story, they believe, still lies somewhere inside those pages.