Rodent-Infested Cell, Over Spicy Meals: UN Voices Concern Over Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi’s Detention, Asks Pak To Respect Human Rights

Inhuman Jail Conditions in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has been held under harsh jail conditions since the former Pakistan prime minister’s arrest in August 2023. Reportedly in a small, rodent-infested cell with limited light, contaminated water and heavily spiced food, her confinement has drawn international attention.

The United Nations has intervened, warning that these conditions pose a threat to her physical and mental well-being and urging Pakistani authorities to take immediate corrective action. Alice Jill Edwards, UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, warned that the conditions could pose a serious risk to her physical and mental health.

She emphasised that ensuring Bibi’s health, safety and dignity is the responsibility of Pakistani authorities. She called on the government to take immediate steps to prevent any mistreatment or violations of basic human rights during her detention.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reports describe Bibi’s confinement as being small, poorly ventilated cell infested with rodents and insects, unhygienic, unlit at times due to frequent power cuts and hotter than normal room temperature. The food provided is heavily spiced, often leaving it inedible, and the drinking water is reportedly unclean.

These conditions have contributed to a weight loss of nearly 15 kilograms, repeated infections, fainting episodes and the development of ulcers.

Further reports indicate that Bibi spends more than 22 hours a day in near-total isolation, sometimes stretching over 10 days at a stretch. During this time, she has no access to exercise, reading material, meetings with her lawyers, contact with family or visits from her personal doctors.

The UN special rapporteur highlighted that authorities must take into account a prisoner’s age, gender and health when determining detention conditions and locations.

Edwards said that placing any prisoner in extreme heat, providing contaminated food or water or creating circumstances that worsen pre-existing health conditions falls below international minimum standards.

She stressed that Bibi should have meaningful access to her lawyers, family and humane contact throughout her detention. Extended isolation, she said, intensifies mental suffering and obstructs access to necessary security measures. Combined with unmet medical needs, these conditions pose an immediate and serious risk.

The UN’s statement adds to increasing international scrutiny over Pakistan’s treatment of political detainees, amplifying pressure on the government to ensure humane detention conditions.