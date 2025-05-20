Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire: Following an over two-hour-long conversation with Russia about a potential ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv, United States President Donald Trump, while addressing a gathering, called Russian President Vladimir Putin 'nice gentleman', to which the people in the room erupted in light laughter.

Trump said, "...My little conversation with a nice gentleman named Vladimir Putin."

He added that on the Russia-Ukraine conflict front, progress is being made and said 5,000 soldiers are being killed every single week on average, and the US is trying to stop it.

"We had a good talk, and I think that progress is being made. 5,000 young soldiers are being killed every single week on average. And it's a number probably worse than that, in addition to other people who are being killed in towns. And we're trying to stop it. It's an absolute bloodbath. I've seen satellite pictures that are so bad, so horrible... We're doing the best we can. This was not our war. This was not me. We're doing something from the last administration," Trump said.

Earlier, the US President had said that he had a conversation with Putin and added, "We just spent two and a half hours talking to Vladimir Putin. I think some progress has been made. It's a terrible situation going on over there, 5000 young people every single week of being killed. So hopefully, we did something. We also spoke to the heads of most of the European nations, and we're trying to get that whole thing wrapped up..."

On the other hand, after the conversation with Trump on the potential ceasefire, the Russian President on Monday (local time) said that his country's position is clear, and the main objective is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis, and there is a need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace.

"The holding of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine gives reason to believe that we are generally on the right track. I would like to note that, on the whole, Russia's position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis. We just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace," according to ANI, Putin said.

This came after Trump had announced that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations toward a ceasefire and a potential end to the ongoing war. The Vatican has offered to host the talks after the recent failure of ceasefire talks in Istanbul.

(with ANI inputs)