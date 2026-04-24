Rs 16 lakh monthly salary offered – All for teaching a 4-year-old child

Beijing (China): A job advertisement from a wealthy family in China is making rounds on internet, not because of its unusually high pay but also for the detailed expectations for the role. The family is looking for a private home tutor for their four-year-old child and is offering a monthly salary of 168,000 pounds, which is over Rs 2 crore.

The amount is much higher than what many senior corporate executives earn, making the listing stand out in the job market. According to a report by the Daily Star, the offer comes from a family based in Beijing.

What kind of tutor is needed?

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The advertisement lays out a profile of the ideal candidate. The family is looking for someone energetic, active and comfortable working with young children. A positive attitude and interest in nature are also part of the requirement.

The listing states, “The ideal candidate should be active, nature-loving and energetic, with a cheerful personality and genuine enjoyment in working with young children.”

Physical fitness is also required, and smoking is not allowed.

The family has also shown preference for female candidates in the early stage.

What will the job involve?

The tutor will work along with several household helpers and will be responsible for the educational needs of two young children – a four-year-old boy and his one-year-old sister.

The role goes beyond teaching. The tutor is also expected to manage day-to-day learning routines and handle normal sibling interactions between the children.

Language and education expectations

Strong English skills are a must for the role. The candidate is also expected to be bilingual and capable of creating a learning environment that supports international-level education.

The job description mentions that the tutor should help prepare the child for future studies abroad, including countries such as the United States.

It also states that the tutor should be committed to building a culturally rich learning environment.

Why the listing stands out

The family’s expectations from the candidates appears to be early-stage preparation for international education rather than basic tutoring. The combination of high salary and strict requirements has made the advertisement viral online. Netizens are debating how far some families are willing to go for early childhood education.