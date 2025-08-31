Rs 24 Lakh Salary In India Or Rs 88 Lakh Package In America – Which One Should You Choose? Find Out Here

Cost of Living in USA: A young Indian professional recently faced a tough choice – accept a high-paying job in the United States or stay in India with a comparatively lower salary. He landed a job offer in New York City with an annual package of $100,000 (around Rs 88 lakh).

Meanwhile, his current salary in India is Rs 24 lakh per year. This contrast sparked a broader discussion about the real value of money and cost of living in different countries.

The Indian worker shared his dilemma on Reddit, asking if moving to New York on an H-1B visa with this salary would make sense. He mentioned his six years of work experience and his recent marriage, seeking advice about expenses, savings and lifestyle in America compared to India.

Responses highlighted the high cost of living in the United States, especially in cities like New York. One user pointed out that $100,000 is often insufficient for a comfortable life in New York City, especially when compared to the Rs 24 lakh salary in India’s Tier 1 cities.

Another advised living in states with lower expenses to stretch the salary further, while some cautioned about strict immigration policies under the current U.S. administration, suggesting alternatives like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) might offer better prospects for Indians.

Supportive voices suggested that living near New York, rather than inside the city, might be a viable option. Areas such as New Jersey or outside the five boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island, might provide a better balance of affordability and accessibility.

But what does it actually take to live comfortably in New York? A 2024 report from SmartAsset estimates that an individual needs a salary of at least $138,570 (approximately Rs 1.22 crore) annually to sustain a peaceful lifestyle in New York City. This figure reflects just a single person’s expenses; families will need significantly more.

This conversation reveals a critical truth: while a higher salary looks attractive on paper, the cost of living dramatically affects real earnings and lifestyle quality. For many Indians, the decision to work abroad involves weighing financial gains against daily expenses, cultural adjustments and long-term stability.