Rs 56,000-Crore Mega Deal On The Table: Not Su-57, India Eyes Massive S-400 Air Defence System Expansion During Modi-Putin Meet

Modi-Putin Meeting: Strategic realities are changing across the world, and India is feeling their impact. In modern warfare, aerial threats have become the most unpredictable danger any nation can face. The Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran-Israel confrontation and the air battles witnessed during Operation Sindoor have shown how vulnerable airspace can be. Protecting that space has become one of India’s toughest national-security challenges.

And therefore, the country is preparing to reinforce its air-defence shield with one of the most ambitious purchases in recent years. The plan under discussion would involve a fresh order of five additional S-400 air-defence squadrons, a decision that could transform the New Delhi’s ability to stop hostile aircraft, missiles and drones long before they approach Indian skies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in New Delhi on December 5, where the final approval for this major defence package is expected to be placed on the table. Officials involved in the preparations say the agreement is likely to be one of the centrepieces of the meeting.

India had signed the original S-400 contract with Russia in 2018, valued at more than $5 billion. Three squadrons have already been delivered. Moscow has assured New Delhi that the remaining two will be supplied by November 2026. The Ukraine war slowed deliveries. Now, India is moving toward doubling its fleet.

A single S-400 squadron, at current exchange rates, costs about $1.25 billion, which translates to nearly Rs 11,149 crore. For five more units, India would spend roughly Rs 56,000 crore. It would be one of the largest air-defence investments India has ever made.

The meeting will also include discussions on purchasing a large stock of missiles to support the S-400 systems that are already deployed. These batteries had played an important role during Operation Sindoor, where their performance drew strong praise within the Indian Air Force.

Although Russia has been urging India to consider the Su-57, its fifth-generation fighter, projected as a rival to the American F-35, New Delhi has not taken a final decision. Sources say the Air Force wants a stop-gap fifth-generation aircraft until the indigenous AMCA fighter enters service around 2035, but no specific platform has been shortlisted so far.

China presently operates six S-400 squadrons. If India completes the new order, its fleet will rise to 10, dramatically strengthening the country’s long-range air-defence posture.

Why The S-400 Matters So Much

Russia has reiterated its commitment to completing India’s original order by late 2026. Along with this, the Defence Ministry has approved the purchase of nearly Rs 10,000 crore worth of additional S-400 missiles. Some of these were used during tense moments with Pakistan, which increased the urgency of replenishing stockpiles.

A report by The Times of India said the Air Force has formally requested five more S-400 squadrons. Russia has also agreed to set up an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) hub in India so that the systems can be serviced and upgraded without relying on foreign facilities.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh recently stated that during Operation Sindoor, the S-400 demonstrated a strike range of 314 kilometres, the longest engagement recorded so far, by shooting down at least five advanced Pakistani fighters, including F-16s and JF-17 variants.

Balancing The US, Russia

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House, Washington’s trade and security decisions have become far more assertive. Many countries have felt the impact, including India. For New Delhi, the challenge is to maintain stable ties with both major powers while continuing its long-standing defence cooperation with Russia.

The United States has sold India more than $26 billion worth of defence equipment over the past 15 years. India recently finalised a deal worth Rs 8,900 crore for 113 GE-F404 engines. The Cabinet Committee on Security has also approved a Rs 7,000-crore support package for the Navy’s 24 MH-60R helicopters.

Maintaining this balance while strengthening cooperation with Russia remains one of India’s most delicate diplomatic tasks.

Su-30MKI Upgrade Package

Another major decision is around the corner. The CCS is preparing to clear the long-awaited upgrade for 84 Su-30MKI fighters, a programme worth nearly Rs 63,000 crore. These aircraft will receive new radar systems, advanced avionics, long-range weapons and multi-sensor suites. The upgrades will give the Su-30 fleet at least three more decades of operational life.

The work will be carried out inside India, with Russian technical assistance wherever required.