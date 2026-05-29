Rubio hosts Pakistan FM after 'cold' India reception as US projects New Delhi as global power center

In a complex display of balance-of-power diplomacy, the United States is actively navigating its relationships in South Asia, simultaneously projecting India as a premier global power centre while maintaining strategic engagements with Pakistan. Just days after concluding an official visit to India—where he was accorded a protocol reception—US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington DC. The back-to-back engagements are being closely parsed by foreign policy experts as a tactical effort by Washington to maintain strategic leverage in the region, even as it seeks to fundamentally elevate its ties with New Delhi.

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Washington-Islamabad Track: "Strengthening Partnerships"

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Following his high-level meeting with the Pakistani delegation in Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the ongoing security cooperation between the two nations, particularly regarding regional stability.

"Met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and thanked him for the role Pakistan continues to play in advancing peace in the Middle East," Rubio stated. "We agreed upon the importance of working together to further strengthen a meaningful partnership for better security and more prosperity for our two nations."

While the meeting underscores Washington's pragmatic need to keep communication channels open with Islamabad, analysts note the timing is conspicuous. Coming immediately after Rubio’s trip to India, the diplomatic hospitality extended to Pakistan is being viewed by some quarters as a subtle counterweight strategy to retain diplomatic pressure on New Delhi.

The New Delhi Track: India as the 21st Century Power Center

Despite Washington’s engagement with Pakistan, the Trump administration’s long-term geopolitical bet appears heavily indexed on India. Speaking at an event in New Delhi, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, stayed intensely bullish on the future of India-US ties, describing the current geopolitical landscape as a "defining moment."

"We are at a defining moment, one where critical and emerging technologies are fundamentally reshaping the global balance of power," Ambassador Gor stated. "I believe that no partnership is better positioned to lead that charge than ours. At the same time of this immense transformation, I want us to be ambitious and shape the India-US relationship into the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century."

Gor explicitly noted that the current US administration has undertaken a structural re-evaluation of global geopolitics to shift away from traditional, "outdated" power hubs.

"When President Trump came into office a year and a half ago, one of the things that the US took into account was, where is the world heading?" Gor explained. "For too long, those centres of power have stayed in places that have become outdated. One of the things this Administration has done is identifying new centres of power. To me, to the President, to the Administration, the importance of India is 'now'—it is not stuck in other places, it is not past societies."

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A "Trusted Territory" for Global Investment

Beyond shared geopolitical anxieties, the economic and technological alignment between Washington and New Delhi is rapidly accelerating. According to Ambassador Gor, American investors are increasingly looking at India as a secure alternative to other markets in Asia, bolstered by New Delhi's regulatory overhauls.

"Every week we have individuals who show up to the Embassy and they ask if it is safe to invest in India. Is there somewhere that we can partner with? And our answer to them is 'yes.' It is not an answer we give around the world," Gor revealed.

Gor credited the Indian government's ‘forward-leaning’ posture, noting that it has successfully amended and streamlined rules to accommodate global tech giants looking to expand their manufacturing and R&D footprints, which is appreciated in the United States.

He said that Washington increasingly views India as a "trusted territory" for the deployment and development of critical technologies, a factor driving deep institutional integration between the two democracies.

While Secretary Rubio's reception of the Pakistani Foreign Minister serves as a reminder that Washington intends to maintain its traditional relationships in the subcontinent, the sweeping strategic mandates articulated in New Delhi signal that the US views India not just as a regional partner, but as an indispensable pillar of the emerging global order.