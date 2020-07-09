Rumours of Kim Jong-un's death put to rest as North Korean leader attends ceremony to mark 26th death anniversary of his grandfather Kim Il Sung

Ending all specualtions over his health condition, Norht Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wendesday (July 8) attended the ceremony held to mark the 26th death anniversary of his grandfather Kim Il Sung.

The reclusive leader visited Kumsusan Palace of the Sun mausoleum to commemorate the 26th anniversary of Kim Il Sung’s death. Kim was joined by senior officials of his government, including Choe Ryong Hae, Pak Pong Ju, Kim Jae Ryong, among others.

It is to be noted that no North Korean leader has ever missed the event as Kim Il Sung is regarded as the “eternal president” of North Korea. Interestingly, Kim Il Sung died in 1994.

Before this appearance at the ceremony, Kim has been keeping a very low public profile, sparking several speculations over his health. Few days ago, rumours started doing the rounds that Kim has died after a botched heart operation.

After remaining away from public life for 20 days, Kim reappeared on May 1 at a newly-constructed fertiliser plant but he again disappeared from public only to reappear on May 24. The enigmatic North Korean leader then vanished from public life for over three weeks.

In June, Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono said that Tokyo had “some suspicions” over Kim's health. "We have some suspicions about his [Kim Jong-un’s] health," Kono had said at a press conference. Taro added that the "very strange movements" in North Korea were because of Kim "trying not to get infected,” as the "virus is spreading around" the country.