Russia aiding Iran, providing intelligence about US military targets? "we mitigate it," Hegseth says

As the West Asia war escalates, entering its 8th day, with no signs of de-escalation and regime change, Russia has reportedly entered the war front indirectly.

Russia is secretly giving Iran intelligence about US military targets, planes, radar systems, and command centers located in Gulf countries like Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Russia is helping Iran hit back more accurately at places like the Al Udeid base in Qatar and US embassies, according to unnamed US officials.

It's Russia's first indirect entry into the fight, possibly revenge for US help to Ukraine, and comes when Iran's own spying tools got damaged, letting their missiles drain US defences.

The report worries the US about escalation with nuclear-armed Russia, especially as President Trump's open-ended war could spark deadlier Iranian attacks next.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth downplayed it, saying "we mitigate it as we need to."

During the 60 Minutes show at CBS News, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, “We're tracking everything. Our commanders are aware of everything… No one’s putting us in danger."

Though he did not deny Russia’s reported intelligence sharing with Iran, but said, “We have the best intel in the world, we know who is talking to whom.”

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Iranian strikes over the weekend and Monday damaged communication and radar structures at or near at least seven US military sites across West Asia.

The attacks hit bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, targeting key equipment like satellite terminals and radar domes that support the US military's command network in the Gulf.

The Washington Post report confirms Tehran's precise retaliatory strikes, bolstered by Moscow's intelligence support, as Iran mounts a fierce challenge against Washington.

While the full scope of Moscow's help remains unclear, one insider described it as "a pretty comprehensive effort”, per the Washington Post.

This support is especially useful now because Iran's own tracking of US forces has weakened just a week into the conflict, making external intelligence from Russia highly valuable.







