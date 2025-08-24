Russia Alleges Ukrainian Strike On Nuclear Plants, Sparking Fire

Russia has reportedly alleged on Sunday that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on a nuclear plant in its western Kursk region overnight, which led to a fire. According to reports, the fire was extinguished quickly and led to no injuries.

The reports also stated that the attack damaged an auxiliary transformer and added that the radiation levels remained normal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a post on X said, "IAEA is aware of media reports that a transformer at the Kursk NPP in Russia has caught fire due to military activity."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The nuclear watchdog of the United Nations also stated that the IAEA has no independent confirmation of these reports.

"IAEA monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP; Russia says reactor unit’s power reduced due to auxiliary transformer damage but fire extinguished and no injuries," IAEA added in another post.

IAEA monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP; Russia says reactor unit’s power reduced due to auxiliary transformer damage but fire extinguished and no injuries. https://t.co/1BIr7V6fDa — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) August 24, 2025

This comes as Ukraine celebrated 34 years of independence. On the other hand, Moscow and Kyiv are expected to hold a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump acting as the bridge in between.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Future Of Peace Deal And Security Guarantees

Russia downs 160 Ukrainian Drones

Russia said that over the past 24 hours, it has shot down four Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 160 drones.

According to IANS, Xinhua news agency reported that the Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted 33 Ukrainian drones over the country's western border regions.

"On-duty air defense systems downed 13 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 over the Bryansk Region and one over the Kaluga Region" between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Moscow Time (0630 - 0900 GMT), said the ministry.

Earlier in August, Russia accused Ukraine of ramping up attacks ahead of the meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska.

In a statement shared on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that 22 people have been killed and another 105 injured due to Ukraine's shelling and drone strikes over the past week. The ministry also shared a map marking the attacked areas in the Russian territory.

(with IANS inputs)