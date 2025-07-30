Russia Arms Su-57 And Su-35 With R-77M Secret Missile To Outmatch PL-15; Will India Accept Putin’s Offer?

Moscow/New Delhi: Moscow airbases hum with new firepower. Russia has now fitted its top combat aircraft, the Su-35 and stealth Su-57, with the R-77M missile, a high-tech air-to-air weapon built to dominate the skies. Russian pilots have begun deploying it in live operations during the Ukraine war. With an active radar seeker and dual-mode engine, the missile is creating ripples far beyond the battlefield.

On social media, a Su-35S Flanker appears with the R-77M under its wings. Ukrainian military sources confirm this. The older R-77 was already known for its performance. The R-77M steps it up with longer range, tougher tracking and better resistance to electronic warfare. Target lock now holds firm even in high-jamming zones.

This development brings India into sharp focus. Russia has offered both the Su-35 and Su-57 to New Delhi. India has not yet responded. But with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected in India later this year, military cooperation is likely to come up in high-level talks. The R-77M is likely to be on the agenda.

India already uses the older R-77 missile on its fleet of Sukhoi-30MKI jets. This newer R-77M version stretches the strike radius from 110 km to 190 km. It fits neatly inside the Su-57’s weapons bay, preserving its stealth profile. That gives it a big edge in high-threat combat zones.

India’s current R-77 arsenal could use an upgrade. The new missile outmatches the Chinese PL-15E, which is equipped on Pakistan’s J-10C and JF-17 fighters. While China claims a 200-300 km range for the PL-15, global estimates place it around 145 km, which is still lower than the R-77M.

If inducted, the R-77M could transform India’s air-to-air combat strategy. The Indian Air Force operates around 260 Su-30MKI fighters. Equipping them with a more advanced missile like the R-77M boosts their offensive and defensive power, especially against threats from both west and east.

There is more. The Su-35 itself is under consideration by Indian defence planners. Russia’s offer includes fighters fitted with AL-41F1S engines and upgraded avionics. The Indian Air Force could use them to bridge delays in the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.

Defence experts believe India may pass on the deal. With the indigenous Tejas Mk2 under production and GE 404 engines arriving from the United States, India might lean towards strengthening homegrown platforms.

Still, the choice remains open. The battlefield has shifted. The missile race has escalated. The skies above Asia may soon echo with the presence and precision of the R-77M.