Russia Arms Su-57 With Hypersonic Zircon Missile; Will India Buy The World’s Fastest Stealth Fighter?

Moscow: Russia has announced that its fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Su-57, has now been equipped with hypersonic strike capability. Lieutenant General Alexander Maksimtsev, chief of the main staff and deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, confirmed that the Su-57 is now operational with new-generation hypersonic weapons, including the Zircon missile.

It signals a major leap in Russia’s military aviation. Maksimtsev said Su-57 deliveries are being expedited as part of a broader push to modernise the air force. While reports of this capability had surfaced before, this marks the first official confirmation that the missile system has been fully integrated with the fighter platform.

Russia’s New Strategic Edge

The 3M22 Zircon Missile is one of Russia’s most advanced weapons. It first entered service with the Russian Navy in 2023 and has already been deployed on submarines. What makes it a standout is its speed (Mach 9 or roughly 11,000 km per hour). Its range stretches up to 1,000 kilometres.

The missile is designed to evade all known air defense systems. Its kinetic energy alone gives it the capacity to severely damage or destroy large naval targets like aircraft carriers. Its high velocity and maneuverability make interception extremely difficult, if not impossible.

Outpacing the West in Hypersonic Arms

Russia claims that no Western missile currently in service matches the performance of the Zircon. The U.S.’s fastest operational hypersonic system, the SM-6, is limited to Mach 3.5 and has a maximum range of 450 kilometres.

China has said its YJ-21 missile can match the Zircon, but European nations have no equivalent so far. This positions Russia far ahead in operational hypersonic technology.

A Stealthy, Deadly Combo

The Su-57 fighter jet features cutting-edge stealth technology that makes it extremely difficult to detect on radar. With the Zircon now integrated into its internal weapon bay, the missile remains hidden until it is launched. This gives Russia the ability to strike without advance warning.

The fighter has been developed for long-range precision attacks at high speeds. It is already armed with the R-77M air-to-air missile, which has a range of over 400 kilometres.

In 2023, Russia also tested a new cruise missile based on the Kh-101/102, reportedly capable of hitting targets 3,500 kilometres away.

Will India Consider the Su-57 for Its Air Force?

India has so far declined to purchase the American F-35 fighter jet. With the Su-57 now boasting both stealth and hypersonic capabilities, some defense experts are asking whether India will turn to Moscow for its next-generation aircraft.

India and Russia share a long-standing defense partnership. If New Delhi chooses to acquire the Su-57, it could significantly enhance the Indian Air Force’s long-range strike capabilities and give it an edge in future conflicts. The potential deal would also reflect India’s continued trust in Russian technology and its evolving military doctrine in an increasingly unpredictable global landscape.