Russia, China Forge ‘Ironclad’ BRICS Alliance, Putin Slam Western Sanctions As ‘Neo-Colonial’ Roadblocks

Tianjin (China): Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced strong alignment with China on pushing forward the BRICS agenda, stating that both nations are “united in strengthening” the bloc’s influence on world affairs.

Speaking ahead of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, he drew a direct line between their cooperation and the growing pushback against sanctions he labelled as “discriminatory”.

In an interview with Xinhua news agency, the Russian president made it clear that Moscow and Beijing are in sync when it comes to shaping the future of multilateral platforms. He described their partnership within BRICS as central to building what he called a “key pillar of global architecture”.

“We are working closely with China within BRICS to expand its role as a key pillar of global architecture. Together, we advance initiatives aimed at expanding economic opportunities for member states, including the creation of common platforms for partnership in strategic sectors,” he said.

Putin doubled down on his criticism of Western-led financial restrictions, suggesting they stunt the development of BRICS nations and the broader world. He pointed to shared views with Beijing on matters of security and economic cooperation.

“We stand united in strengthening BRICS’ ability to address pressing global challenges, share similar views on regional and international security and take a common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development of our members and the world at large,” he added.

Hi visit to China is part of his participation in the SCO Heads of State Council summit, which runs from August 31 to September 1. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral discussions on the summit sidelines.

During the Xinhua interview, Putin reiterated a long-standing BRICS goal: reshaping the world’s financial order. He renewed calls for reforms at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, proposing a system rooted in fairness and open access, especially for countries outside the traditional power structures.

“Alongside our Chinese partners, we support the reform of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. We are united in the view that a new financial system must be based on openness and true equity, providing equal and non-discriminatory access to its tools for all countries and reflecting the real standing of member states in the global economy. It is essential to end the use of finance as an instrument of neo-colonialism, which runs counter to the interests of the Global Majority. On the contrary, we seek progress for the benefit of all humanity,” the Russian leader stated.

He did not stop there. Turning to the G20, he credited cooperation with China and other BRICS nations for pushing the group’s priorities closer to those of the Global South. He highlighted the African Union’s inclusion as a sign of growing synergy between international alliances.

“Within the G20, together with like-minded nations and especially BRICS members, we have redirected the agenda towards issues of real importance to the Global Majority, strengthened the format by including the African Union and deepened the synergies between the G20 and BRICS,” he said, according to Xinhua.

Putin’s remarks highlight a broader strategy led by Moscow and Beijing, tightening alliances and challenging what they see as Western economic dominance through international financial structures. The SCO summit this week serves as another forum for advancing that agenda, with Russia and China placing themselves squarely at the centre.