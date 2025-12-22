Russia Comes Forward For India Again: Putin Offers 3 Upgraded Submarines Instead of 1 –What’s Really Behind The Deal?

New Delhi: Russia has stepped forward to boost India’s underwater capabilities and naval strength. Moscow has offered New Delhi three refurbished Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines. Defense sources say the deal is valued at under $1 billion. It is intended as an interim solution to address the Navy’s decreasing submarine numbers.

This proposal arrived immediately after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi in first week of December. The president had promised to lease a nuclear-powered Akula-class attack submarine to India by 2028.

Now, Russia has presented an immediately available conventional alternative, which is three fully upgraded Kilo-class submarines from the Russian Navy’s surplus reserve.

Major Modernisation Planned

According to defense sources, the service life of these submarines will be extended by 20 years through extensive modernisation. Each vessel’s estimated cost is under $300 million. The package is considered a cost-effective solution to maintain India’s naval strength, especially as the fleet could face a significant shortfall by the mid-2030s.

Equipped To Modern Warfare Standards

These submarines will be refurbished to meet modern combat requirements. Key upgrades include the integration of the Klub-S missile system (the export version of Kalibr), capable of launching from torpedo tubes to strike land and anti-ship targets at ranges of 220-300 km.

From 6 Submarines To 3

The refit package promises advanced features such as low-observable stealth coatings, automated periscope systems and modern lithium-ion batteries for improved endurance. This offer is a scaled-down version of a previous proposal made in July 2025, which suggested a six-submarine deal.

It has now been reduced to three submarines to meet India’s immediate financial and operational requirements.

Current Status Of India’s Submarine Fleet

India’s submarine fleet is presently relying on aging platforms. By the end of 2025, the conventional fleet consists of 16 vessels – seven Russian Sindhughosh-class (Kilo), four German HDW Shishumar-class and six French-designed Kalvari-class (Scorpene) submarines.

One-To-One Replacement

The Kilo-class submarines acquired between 1986 and 2000 are facing age-related challenges. Although they remain effective, particularly at strategic points like the Malacca Strait, their operational availability is limited due to maintenance needs.

Between 2017 and 2022, three Kilo-class submarines (INS Sindhu Rakshak, Sindhuvir and Sindhudhwaj) were retired. Russia’s new offer effectively provides one-to-one replacements for these retired vessels, ensuring that fleet numbers do not decline.

This deal represents a major step toward enhancing India’s underwater capabilities and strengthening maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.