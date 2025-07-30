Caught On Camera: Doctors Risk All, Continue Surgery As 8.8 Quake Strikes! WATCH This Heroic Moment

Amid the destruction and chaos brought about by a massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck Russia's Far East early on Wednesday, July 30, there comes a stunning video, highlighting the unrelenting commitment of Russian physicians who carried on with a surgery even as their clinic shook violently.

The massive earthquake beneath the sea, which was centred near the Kamchatka Peninsula, created a Pacific Ocean-wide tsunami and has left coastal regions severely damaged. But a video posted by Russia's state television network, Russia Today (RT), on its X (ex-Twitter) account has been widely appreciated for the medical staff.

The CCTV camera records doctors conducting a surgery when the earthquake hits. Even though the clinic shakes vigorously, the doctors are unperturbed and continue their concentration on the patient. Another surgeon immediately rushes to the operating bed, holding the patient tightly to avoid harm. The video depicts the whole team standing strong around the patient until the shaking stopped, completing the surgery.

EXTRAORDINARY: Amid intense tremors from the recent earthquake in Russia, surgeons at the Kamchatka Oncology Center heroically continued a critical operation. The Ministry of Health confirms the patient’s condition remains stable. pic.twitter.com/EK40SMqZTk — Global Report (@Globalrepport) July 30, 2025

The Russian Health Ministry has since confirmed that the operation was successful and that the patient is stable. Social media users are praising the doctors' calmness and gall in the face of such a horrific natural disaster.

Massive Destruction And Tsunami Warnings

The earthquake resulted in widespread destruction in the Far East. Tsunami waves, over 4 meters (13 feet) high, swept along the coast of remote Russia. Initial reports showed major structural damage and some injuries, but no official figures for deaths have been given. Regional officials and Russia's Ministry for Emergency Situations said tsunami waves destroyed areas on Kamchatka, partially flooding the port and a fish factory in Severo-Kurilsk, and washing away nearby boats.

After the quake, tsunami advisories were quickly placed for Japan and the United States. US officials issued warnings for Alaska, Hawaii, and elsewhere, warning coastal communities in Hawaii to move inland. The US Coast Guard also banned boats from sailing out to sea.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a statemen,t confirmed officials were reviewing the situation and doing everything they could to safeguard the population. Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant was evacuated as a precaution. Waves from the tsunami have already hit the northern regions of Hokkaido province, NHK, the local broadcaster, reported.