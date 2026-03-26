Why is Russia pulling staff from Iran? Inside the emergency exit amid radiation threat

Russia has begun pulling its nuclear personnel out of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant after a second strike on the facility in a week, triggering alarm across the Gulf about the safety of the region's most sensitive nuclear site.

Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation and a global leader in nuclear technology, confirmed the evacuation on Wednesday. CEO Alexey Likhachev said that 163 staff members had already departed for the Iranian-Armenian border by 7:20 am Moscow time, while around 300 personnel remain at the plant. Around 300 personnel remain at the plant. "Some people will stay, I think it will be a few dozen, to oversee the equipment," he told reporters.

The evacuation follows a strike on the Bushehr plant on March 24, which Iran's Atomic Energy Organization attributed to US and Israeli aerial and missile attacks. Officials said the reactor suffered no damage, no injuries were recorded, and operations continued normally. A near-identical situation unfolded on March 17, when the site was first targeted, with no structural damage, no casualties, and no radiation leak detected.

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No radiation leak

Despite two strikes on the plant within a week, no radiation leak has been reported from the Bushehr facility. Iranian nuclear authorities, international observers, and regional governments have found no evidence of radioactive contamination in the air, water, or surrounding environment. The plant's safety systems are reported to be functioning normally, and there has been no call for evacuation of nearby civilian populations on radiation grounds.

Kuwait issues alert

Kuwait, as a precautionary measure, has issued an alert after a strike near Iran's nuclear plant. In an official statement, the Kuwait National Guard reassured the public that any radiation from neighboring countries does not pose a threat to Kuwait, according to Arab Times Kuwait. They further clarified that the nearest nuclear reactor is approximately 240 kilometers away, making it highly unlikely for radiation to reach Kuwait’s borders.

As a precautionary measure, the National Guard advised residents in a public message on Wednesday to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep doors and windows securely closed, as reported by Mathrubhumi.

West Asia war

Now in its fourth week, the war has killed more than 2,300 people in Iran, including over 1,300 civilians and nearly 200 children under the age of 12. Infrastructure damage is widespread, global energy markets are under pressure, and international shipping through the Gulf remains disrupted.

Israel has also borne the brunt of the war. On March 22, more than 100 people, including children, were injured when ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services, officials said.

The war began when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, killing several senior Iranian officials. Tehran retaliated with waves of missiles and drones targeting Israel and US military bases across the Gulf, and also attempted to disrupt movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

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