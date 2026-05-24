Russia hits Kyiv with hypersonic ballistic missile in massive overnight attack

Russia on Sunday carried out overnight strikes on Ukraine using four types of missiles, including the hypersonic Oreshnik, in overnight attacks on Sunday, in what Moscow called as retaliation ​for Kyiv's strikes ​on civilian targets inside Russia, state news agencies ​reported.

All the strikes were successfully executed and targeted Ukrainian military command centres, air bases, and other facilities linked to the country’s military-industrial complex, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

However, Reuters could not ⁠independently ​verify the ​battlefield report.

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Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia deployed the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile during a large-scale overnight attack on Kyiv. In a Telegram post, Zelenskyy said that the missile hit the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, although the exact intended target was not immediately known.

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According to the Ukraine's Air Force, the overnight attack on Kyiv involved 600 strike drones and 90 air, sea and ground launched missiles.

Ukrainian air defence systems reportedly intercepted or electronically jammed 549 drones and 55 missiles, while around 19 missiles failed to hit their intended targets.

Ukraine’s Air Force said a medium-range ballistic missile was launched from Russia’s Kasputin Yar site in the Astrakhan region, a facility known for Oreshnik missile launches.

The Air Force did not officially confirm the use of the missile but it had earlier issued a warning about a possible launch.

According to preliminary figures released by local authorities, at least two people were killed and 56 others injured in the strikes. Explosions were reported near government buildings in central Kyiv, while damage was recorded at 40 sites across several districts, including residential complexes, schools, supermarkets, and warehouses.

Russia first deployed the multi-warhead Oreshnik missile against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in November 2024, followed by another strike in the western Lviv region in January.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously claimed that the Oreshnik missile can travel at speeds exceeding 10 times the speed of sound and is capable of penetrating underground bunkers located several floors below the surface.

Putin also asserted that the missile is resistant to existing missile defence systems and said that multiple Oreshnik missiles equipped with conventional warheads could cause destruction comparable to that of a nuclear strike.

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