Russia invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Moscow for direct peace talks amid Abu Dhabi push

The Kremlin announced Thursday that Russia has renewed its invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Moscow for peace talks, as US-led efforts intensify to end the nearly four-year war.

According to a report by NDTV, the statement came amid the latest exchange of war dead between the two nations and just hours after Moscow dodged rumors of a mutual agreement to halt strikes on each other's energy infrastructure.

The US-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi last weekend sparked fresh momentum toward a deal, yet stark gaps remain between Russia and Ukraine's positions. Intense fighting rages on as Kyiv grapples with crippling power outages from recent missile strikes.

An unnamed US official told Axios Saturday that Zelensky and Putin are "very close" to scheduling a meeting following the talks, reported NDTV.

Fresh Abu Dhabi talks between Russia and Ukraine are set for Sunday, with US President Donald Trump, who seeks to end Europe's largest conflict since World War II, saying Tuesday that "very good things" are underway.

Key disputes remain over territorial divisions, potential international peacekeepers or monitors in postwar Ukraine, and control of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The report further stated that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax on Thursday that Moscow has yet to hear back on its invitation for Zelensky to visit for talks.

Zelensky rebuffed a similar offer last year, refusing to travel to the capital, launching daily missile strikes on Ukraine, and he urged Putin to come to Kyiv instead.

Any Putin-Zelensky summit must be thoroughly prepared and yield concrete results, said Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday, adding that Zelensky's safety in Moscow would be assured.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the territorial dispute the core "very difficult" sticking point on Wednesday.

Russia demands Ukrainian troops pull back from the 20% of Donetsk it doesn't hold.

Kyiv refuses to cede land Russia hasn't captured militarily, fearing it could become a launchpad for deeper incursions.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday that the territorial dispute isn't the only major issue outstanding.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov questioned the value of any US security guarantees for Ukraine, doubting they could deliver lasting peace if aimed at propping up Kyiv's current leadership.

Meanwhile, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, echoing hardliner views of Russian battlefield gains, urged escalating the war over talks, telling Kremlin reporters: "The war must reach its conclusion. I'm against negotiations."

















