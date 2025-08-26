Russia Is Calling: Facing Worker Shortage, Moscow To Hire Over 10 Lakh Skilled Indian Professionals This Year

New Delhi/Moscow: A growing labour gap in Russia has opened the door for skilled Indian workers, as companies in the country express strong interest in hiring from India. Industries connected to machinery, electronics, construction and textiles are actively looking at Indian talent to fill vacancies across the country.

Speaking to Russian news agency TASS, India’s Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar confirmed the development. According to him, demand for workers in Russia remains high, and Indian professionals are now being hired by firms in Moscow under the country’s current employment laws and quota system.

“Russia urgently needs skilled workers. India has a large pool of qualified manpower. Within the framework of Russian laws and existing quotas, companies are already onboarding Indian workers,” the ambassador said.

Earlier, most Indian migrants arriving in Russia worked in the construction and textile sectors. That trend is now shifting. Employers in Russia’s machinery and electronics industries are also seeking Indian workers, signalling a broader expansion in hiring.

The steady rise in incoming Indian workers has increased the workload for Indian diplomatic missions in Russia. According to Ambassador Kumar, this has led to a growing demand for consular services, including passport renewals, documentation for child births and cases involving lost passports.

To meet these growing needs, the Indian government is preparing to expand its diplomatic presence in Russia. A new Consulate General is being set up in Yekaterinburg. It is aimed specifically at assisting incoming Indian workers and managing the surge in administrative responsibilities.

The move was also confirmed by Andrei Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who spoke to PTI about the upcoming plans. “As far as I know, close to one million Indian specialists are expected to arrive in Russia by the end of this year. Many of them will be headed to the Sverdlovsk region. The new consulate in Yekaterinburg will support this flow,” he said.

A major industrial hub, Sverdlovsk houses some of Russia’s key defence and manufacturing facilities. The city of Yekaterinburg, the region’s capital, is home to factories such as Uralmash and UralVagonZavod. The latter is known for producing T-90 tanks.

Besedin explained that production at these factories is being ramped up. However, the shortage of skilled labour has created bottlenecks. Many local workers have been deployed in military operations in Ukraine, while younger generations are reportedly reluctant to take up factory work.

This combination has opened new opportunities for Indian workers. As demand rises and the talent gap widens, Russia now sees India as a reliable source of trained manpower to keep its industries running.