Russia Just Locked India Into A Military Powerhouse Deal - And Pakistan Should Be Very, Very Worried

Russia just made a move that changes everything in South Asia's power dynamics. On Tuesday, Russia's State Duma ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) agreement with India, a military pact so significant that it was fast-tracked just days before President Vladimir Putin's state visit to New Delhi on December 4-5.