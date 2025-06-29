Russia Launches Massive Airstrike On Ukraine With 537 Drones, Missiles: Ukrainian Military

The Russian military launched a massive airstrike on Ukraine on June 29 using 537 weapons, including 477 drones and missiles, from multiple directions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.

As per the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia attacked Ukraine with 477 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and various decoy drones, 4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles, 5 Kalibr cruise missiles and 3 S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles.

The attack was, however, neutralized by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

"The air attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses neutralized 475 enemy air assault assets, with 249 destroyed by firepower and 226 locationally lost," Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.