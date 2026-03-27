Russia’s crude oil exports take a massive hit – Will India run out of fuel soon?

Russia-Ukraine War: As the war in Iran disrupts oil supplies from Gulf countries, Russian crude had emerged as a crucial source for India’s refineries. Now, this lifeline is under threat. Ukraine’s drone attacks have severely damaged Russia’s oil and gas export infrastructure, bringing at least 40% of its crude export capacity to a halt.

Analysts call this one of the most severe disruptions to Russian oil supply in recent history.

According to Reuters’ market data calculations, Ukraine’s drone strikes, attacks on a major Russian pipeline and repeated tanker seizures have together caused this sharp decline in Russia’s export capacity.

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This disruption is happening at a time when oil prices have climbed above $100 per barrel because of the Iran war. It is further stressing the international markets. Oil production is a major source of revenue that contributes a large share to the country’s budget.

Ukraine intensifies attacks

This month, Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russia’s oil and fuel export infrastructure. Ukraine has targeted major ports in western Russia (Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, Primorsk on the Baltic Sea and Ust-Luga). These attacks have disrupted nearly 2 million barrels of oil per day, including supplies sent through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia.

Kyiv has also targeted pumping stations and refineries with an aim to reduce Russia’s oil and gas revenue. Moscow depends on this income for almost a quarter of its national budget. Ukraine has stated that its objective is to weaken Russia’s military strength by curbing energy earnings.

Russia, meanwhile, has labelled the attacks as terrorist actions and tightened security across its 11 time zones.

Impact on ports, pipelines and tankers

In late January, a section of the Druzhba pipeline was damaged during Russian strikes, prompting Slovakia and Hungary to demand restoration of supplies. The 7 lakh barrels per day Novorossiysk terminal has also been affected by recent Ukrainian drone strikes, which limited oil loading.

In Europe, ongoing seizures of Russian-linked tankers have disrupted Arctic oil exports from Murmansk by roughly 3 lakh barrels per day. Facing Western sanctions, Moscow has pivoted toward Asian markets like India and China, though its capacity is constrained.

Russia continues to supply China via pipelines, including Skovorodino-Mohe, Atasu-Alashankou and via the Kozmino port, delivering about 19 lakh barrels per day. Exports from Sakhalin projects add another 2.5 lakh barrels per day, with Belarusian refineries receiving around 3 lakh barrels per day.

Russian crude oil arrives at Indian refineries on large cargo ships across the seas, and with the Iran war disrupting supplies from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, India has leaned more on Russian oil, which has at times made Moscow its top supplier. Any sharper drop in exports now could put pressure on India’s fuel availability and push up costs on world energy markets.