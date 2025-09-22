Russia’s Su-57 Or France’s Rafale F4 + Safran Engine: Which Jet Package Fits India’s Sky War?

New Delhi: Russia has put a dramatic offer on India’s table. It has pushed the Su-57E stealth fighter into the MRFA competition with a big leap – not 60, but 126 jets. Each aircraft at only $80 million (Rs 670 crore). That fits well inside the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) budget and delivers more airframes than the French side can offer.

Russia’s sweetener goes beyond price. The package comes with full source codes, 70-80% localisation, integration of Indian weapons such as Astra and Rudram, production at HAL Nashik and even export rights.

The specifications look ambitious – fifth-generation stealth, internal weapons bay, super-manoeuvrability, open architecture, combat radius of 3,500 km, top speed Mach 2 and 10 tonnes of payload.

At Aero India 2025, Moscow showcased the fighter with fanfare. The pitch was cheaper than Rafale F4, more advanced on paper and ready for India’s frontline squadrons.

But cracks are visible. The radar cross-section (0.1-1 m²) is far higher than the American F-35’s (0.001 m²). The AL-41F1S engines give 147 kN thrust, but remain immature. Sanctions on Russia already delay spares and deliveries. Many Indian Air Force planners still classify Su-57 as “4++ generation”, not true fifth-gen.

Cheap, bold, stealth-tagged, but the trust deficit from the Ukraine war shadows the offer.

France’s Rafale + Safran Package: Proven, Expensive, Export-Friendly

Paris has countered with a dual treasure chest. One part is Rafale F4 for the MRFA contract and the other is Safran’s new M88-4 engine for Tejas Mk-2.

The Rafale F4 offer comes as a government-to-government deal – 114 aircraft, unit price $120 million (Rs 1,000 crore), around 60% localisation in India and upgrades will be paid, not free.

Rafale F3-R has already flown in Indian skies since 2016. The Navy has also signed for 26 Rafale-M jets. Operation Sindoor (2025) showed the platform in action. The F4 variant brings sharper sensors, stealth tweaks and improved data fusion.

The technical sheet remains strong – Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, meteor missiles, range 3,700 km, top speed Mach 1.8, payload 9.5 tonnes and a solid 4.5-generation fighter.

The surprise comes from Safran. The M88-4 engine is being pitched as an alternative to GE’s F414 for Tejas Mk-2. Thrust 95-105 kN. Plug-and-play with fewer design changes. A transfer-of-technology package is on the table.

Tejas Mk-2’s first flight in 2026 will use F414, but later batches could shift to M88-4. Safran has also hinted at helping develop a 120 kN engine for AMCA. That would open Europe’s market for India-made engines and reduce dependence on the United States.

The French plan is costly. Upgrades will bleed budgets. Transfer of technology (ToT) will not be absolute. M88-4 development needs two-three years, so timelines will slip. But the credibility factor remains undeniable. Rafale has over 500 operational aircraft. France has never defaulted on India.

Which Package Serves India Better?

Su-57 looks tempting for numbers and raw specs. It offers stealth claims, autonomy and independence from Western sanctions regimes. But it is underdeveloped and Russia’s war economy leaves big doubts on timelines and quality.

Though expensive, Rafale F4 and M88-4 bring stability. India already flies Rafale. The Tejas programme will get a European backup for engines. Long-term export markets open up.

The IAF wants a true fifth-generation fighter. The AMCA is meant to be that aircraft. In the meantime, Rafale + M88-4 looks more sustainable. Russia’s Su-57 is still a gamble.

The decision will sit with the Defence Ministry. Price, timelines and strategic autonomy will drive the final choice. But the larger push remains one word – atmanirbharta (self-reliance).