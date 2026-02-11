Russia’s surprise move: Thousands of Indians to earn big in Moscow – see how

New Delhi/Moscow: Unaffected by external pressures, the India-Russia partnership continues to grow. Beyond receiving affordable oil from Russia, India is now poised to benefit from a new opportunity that could be called a ‘return gift’. Facing one of the most severe labour shortages in decades, Russia is turning its attention from Central Asian countries toward India.

From snow clearing on Moscow streets to major construction projects, restaurants and welding workshops, Indian workers are expected to play a major role. Agreements signed during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in December have paved the way for thousands of Indians to secure high-paying work in Russia.

Russia is presently dealing with a critical shortage of labour. Declining birth rates and ongoing military demands have created a massive gap in the workforce. By the end of this decade, Russia will need an estimated 11 million additional workers.

An official agreement between India and Russia was signed during Putin’s visit to New Delhi in December 2025 to simplify temporary labour migration processes. The numbers of Indian workers obtaining work permits in Russia have witnessed a surge. In 2021, only about 5,000 permits were issued, but last year the number jumped to over 56,000.

Indian workers in Russia are being employed in municipal services like snow removal, at construction sites, in restaurants and in technical areas such as welding. Russian companies prefer Indian labour over Central Asian countries like Tajikistan because Indian workers are contractually bound and tied to visas, ensuring continuity of work.

Training programmes have been launched to prepare Indian workers for Russian jobs. In Chennai, the Russian Welders Association has opened a training centre to assess and train welders before they depart for Russia.

To address language barriers, agencies are providing crash courses in Russian for hospitality and service jobs, while construction sites are staffed with managers fluent in both Russian and Indian languages such as Hindi.

Initially, recruitment focussed on the Moscow region, but now Indian workers are being invited to Russia’s Far East, including Vladivostok and Sakhalin Island. The ongoing war has intensified the labour shortage, as many young Russians have joined the military or defense-related industries.

In addition, around 500,000 to 800,000 citizens have left the country to avoid conscription or protest the conflict.

Companies across sectors are feeling the pinch. Russia’s largest mining company, Norilsk Nickel, faces a shortage of 10,000 employees. Shipbuilding company Ak Bars is operating at half capacity due to a lack of 2,000 workers. Indian professionals provide an economic advantage, as skilled electricians can be hired at approximately 25% lower wages compared to Russian workers.

Russia is also sourcing labour from other countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and North Korea. By the end of 2025, an estimated 50,000 North Korean workers will be employed at Russian construction sites. Chinese nationals mainly work in their own businesses, logistics, restaurants, and wholesale trade, rather than in local companies.

Experts say the labour shortage in Russia is not temporary. Demographic trends indicate an aging population and a declining number of young workers. Countries with a youthful workforce, such as India, are expected to play a key role in filling this gap for decades to come.